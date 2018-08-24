Scott Morrison is set to replace Malcolm Turnbull as Australian Prime Minister. He will become the 30th leader of Australia. Morrison, beating former home affairs minister Peter Dutton and foreign minister Julie Bishop, won the party vote 45-40.

Scott Morrison will become the 30th Prime Minister of Australia after he won the Liberal Party leadership battle on Thursday. Morrison, who is believed to be an ally of deposed leader Malcolm Turnbull, won a party room ballot 45-40, beating former home affairs minister Peter Dutton and foreign minister Julie Bishop. The development comes after a week of leadership turmoil and party infighting. Soon after Scott Morrison won the leadership battle of Liberal Party, the Australian dollar was up 0.5 against the United States dollar. With the change in the country’s top leadership, Australia set to get its sixth change of Prime Minister in 11 years.

Morrison has been a member of the House of Representatives since 2007. He served as Minister for Immigration and Border Protection during Tony Abbott’s tenure as Prime Minister. At the end of 2014, he became Minister for Social Services. In 2015, he was appointed Treasurer of Australia.

The 50-year-old politician was born in Sydney, where he completed his graduation in economic geography from the University of New South Wales.

