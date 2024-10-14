Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Faces Multiple New Lawsuits Alleging Sexual Assault and Rape

Sean “Diddy” Combs, the prominent music mogul, has been hit with six new civil lawsuits that accuse him of a range of serious offenses

Sean “Diddy” Combs, the prominent music mogul, has been hit with six new civil lawsuits that accuse him of a range of serious offenses, including rape, sexual assault, and molestation of minors. These allegations come amid ongoing legal troubles for Combs, who is currently facing charges related to racketeering and sex trafficking.

Overview of the New Lawsuits

On October 14, 2024, six anonymous plaintiffs filed lawsuits against Combs in federal court under New York’s Gender Motivated Violence Act. The plaintiffs include two women, referred to as Jane Does, and four men, identified as John Does. According to their attorney, Tony Buzbee, these individuals are part of a larger group of over 100 alleged victims pursuing legal action against Combs following his arrest last month.Combs has pleaded not guilty to the charges against him and has been denied bail. His trial is scheduled for May 2025.

Specific Allegations from Plaintiffs

Allegations from John Doe (North Carolina)

One of the men involved in the lawsuits alleges that he was sexually assaulted by Combs at the age of 16 during a “white party” in the Hamptons in 1998. He claims that during a conversation about breaking into the music industry, Combs ordered him to drop his pants, framing it as a rite of passage. The plaintiff later recognized this encounter as sexual assault, stating he complied out of fear and anxiety.

Assault at Macy’s

Another plaintiff recounts an incident that allegedly took place in the stockroom of Macy’s flagship store in Herald Square. He claims that he was struck on the head—possibly with a firearm—before being sexually assaulted by Combs. Following this assault, Combs reportedly threatened him with death if he spoke about the incident.

Incident Involving Jane Doe (2004)

One Jane Doe claims she was a 19-year-old college freshman when she was invited to a promotional photo shoot for Da Band in 2004. She alleges that Combs lured her and a friend to his hotel room under false pretenses and then locked them inside. The lawsuit states that Combs pressured them into consuming alcohol and cocaine before subjecting them to sexual assault. At one point, he allegedly threatened their lives if they did not comply with his demands.

Security Guard’s Allegations (2006)

Another man alleges that while working as a security guard at Combs’s East Hampton home during a party in 2006, he was given drinks laced with GHB—leading to his sexual assault by Combs.

Legal Context and Implications

The recent wave of lawsuits follows Combs‘ ongoing legal battles stemming from his arrest on charges related to racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking. His attorney has characterized the allegations as part of a “reckless media circus,” asserting that Combs maintains his innocence and will vigorously contest these claims in court.Tony Buzbee has publicly stated his commitment to pursuing justice for all victims involved, emphasizing that they will bring forward credible cases against Combs. He has indicated that more lawsuits may be forthcoming as they gather additional evidence.

Previous Allegations and Settlements

These latest lawsuits come on the heels of allegations made by Combs’ former girlfriend, Cassandra “Cassie” Ventura, who accused him of years of physical and sexual abuse. The two reached a settlement shortly after her accusations became public.In light of these serious allegations and ongoing legal challenges, Sean “Diddy” Combs continues to face significant scrutiny from both the media and the public as he prepares for trial next year.