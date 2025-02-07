Search Underway For Missing Plane Carrying 10 People

Authorities in the United States are conducting an urgent search for a small plane carrying 10 people that has been reported missing in Alaska. The aircraft, a Cessna caravan, lost its position while flying from Unalakleet to Nome, prompting an extensive search effort.

Authorities in the United States are conducting an urgent search for a small plane carrying 10 people that has been reported missing in Alaska

Authorities in the United States are conducting an urgent search for a small plane carrying 10 people that has been reported missing in Alaska. The aircraft, a Cessna caravan, lost its position while flying from Unalakleet to Nome, prompting an extensive search effort.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Plane Loses Contact Mid-Flight

The US Coast Guard for the Alaska region reported that the aircraft was about 12 miles (19 km) offshore when its position was lost. The two cities, Unalakleet and Nome, are approximately 146 miles apart, located along the Norton Sound, an inlet of the Bering Sea on Alaska’s western coast.

Search and Rescue Efforts Underway

State officials have confirmed that search and rescue teams are actively working to reach the last known coordinates of the flight. According to the Alaska Department of Public Safety, they were notified of an “overdue” aircraft operated by Bering Air at approximately 16:00 local time on Thursday (01:00 GMT). The department has not yet provided details about the individuals on board.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The missing aircraft was carrying nine passengers along with the pilot. There is currently no publicly available information regarding their identities or condition. Authorities are making every effort to locate the aircraft and ensure the safety of those onboard.

Communication Before Disappearance

According to the volunteer fire department in Nome, the pilot had informed air traffic controllers that he planned to enter a holding pattern while waiting for the runway to be cleared. However, the aircraft lost contact before further communication could be made.

The BBC has reached out to Bering Air for a statement regarding the incident. As search operations continue, officials remain hopeful that the missing aircraft will be located soon.

The situation is developing, and updates will be provided as more details emerge.