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Home > World News > Seattle Shooting: At Least 6 Shot, Including Child, After Gunfire Erupts at Seattle Food Festival in Washington

Seattle Shooting: At Least 6 Shot, Including Child, After Gunfire Erupts at Seattle Food Festival in Washington

Multiple people were shot at Seattle Center during the Bite of Seattle Festival on July 26. According to reports, at least six people, including a child, were killed. Police are investigating the incident, one person has been arrested, and the injured were taken to Harborview Medical Center.

Multiple people were shot at Seattle Center during the Bite of Seattle Festival on July 26. Photo: X/@MarioNawfal
Multiple people were shot at Seattle Center during the Bite of Seattle Festival on July 26. Photo: X/@MarioNawfal

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: Mon 2026-07-27 08:28 IST

Multiple people were shot at the Seattle Center on 205 Harrison Street, Seattle, Washington on Sunday, July 26. According to reports, at least 6 people were shot dead including a child. The incident happened near the Bite of Seattle Festival, which is one of the city’s popular annual food events. The Seattle Police Department also shared an update, saying, “Police are investigating a shooting. Multiple shooting victims. Shots fired at the Seattle Center. More information to come. Please avoid the area.” According to reports, the injured victims were admitted to Harborview Medical Centre for treatment. 

What Happened in Seattle

According to reports, police have arrested one person after a mass shooting at Seattle Centre, which left multiple people killed. However, it is not clear yet if the person is the shooting suspect.

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After the shooting, the Seattle Monorail announced that it would remain closed for the rest of Sunday. They also added that it would reopen on Monday, July 27 at 7:30 am. 

A spokesperson for Harborview Medical Center also told CNN that the hospital was receiving people injured in the shooting at the Seattle Centre. 

Seattle Shooting Videos Show Loud Shots, People Running 

A viral video from the shooting site shows people running to save their lives after multiple shots were heard near the iconic Space Needle. The livestream video shows people screaming, shooting–shooting, fleeing in every direction and even taking cover inside Space Needle’s lobby following the incident. 





A post also claimed that an AR-15 had been used which is a semi- automatic gun. However, these claims are not verified yet. 

Also Read: Who Is Juan Orlando Hernández? Former Honduran President Returns Home After Donald Trump Pardon/

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Seattle Shooting: At Least 6 Shot, Including Child, After Gunfire Erupts at Seattle Food Festival in Washington
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Seattle Shooting: At Least 6 Shot, Including Child, After Gunfire Erupts at Seattle Food Festival in Washington
Seattle Shooting: At Least 6 Shot, Including Child, After Gunfire Erupts at Seattle Food Festival in Washington
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