Seattle Shooting: At Least 6 Shot, Including Child, After Gunfire Erupts at Seattle Food Festival in Washington

Multiple people were shot at the Seattle Center on 205 Harrison Street, Seattle, Washington on Sunday, July 26. According to reports, at least 6 people were shot dead including a child. The incident happened near the Bite of Seattle Festival, which is one of the city’s popular annual food events. The Seattle Police Department also shared an update, saying, “Police are investigating a shooting. Multiple shooting victims. Shots fired at the Seattle Center. More information to come. Please avoid the area.” According to reports, the injured victims were admitted to Harborview Medical Centre for treatment.

What Happened in Seattle

According to reports, police have arrested one person after a mass shooting at Seattle Centre, which left multiple people killed. However, it is not clear yet if the person is the shooting suspect.

JUST IN: 1 arrested after ‘mass shooting’ at Seattle Center, ‘multiple’ victims https://t.co/qoeY4XXq3c pic.twitter.com/fGUmv21c4W — Rapid Report (@RapidReport2025) July 27, 2026







After the shooting, the Seattle Monorail announced that it would remain closed for the rest of Sunday. They also added that it would reopen on Monday, July 27 at 7:30 am.

A spokesperson for Harborview Medical Center also told CNN that the hospital was receiving people injured in the shooting at the Seattle Centre.

Seattle Shooting Videos Show Loud Shots, People Running

A viral video from the shooting site shows people running to save their lives after multiple shots were heard near the iconic Space Needle. The livestream video shows people screaming, shooting–shooting, fleeing in every direction and even taking cover inside Space Needle’s lobby following the incident.

WATCH: Moment gunshots fired at Seattle Center near iconic Space Needle pic.twitter.com/ZlmQTYmUiA — Intel Point Alert (@IntelPointAlert) July 27, 2026







BREAKING: Multiple people have been shot at Seattle Center in Washington state. pic.twitter.com/ZW64MgojyI — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) July 27, 2026







A post also claimed that an AR-15 had been used which is a semi- automatic gun. However, these claims are not verified yet.

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