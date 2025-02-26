Home
Wednesday, February 26, 2025
Seconds from Disaster: Southwest Jet Dodges Private Plane on Runway

A quick-thinking Southwest Airlines pilot averted disaster at Chicago Midway Airport by aborting landing just in time to avoid colliding with a private jet crossing the runway.

Seconds from Disaster: Southwest Jet Dodges Private Plane on Runway

Flight accidents


A major aviation disaster was narrowly avoided at Chicago Midway International Airport when a Southwest Airlines pilot aborted landing just moments before colliding with a private jet on the runway. The dramatic incident, which took place around 8:50 AM on Tuesday, has sparked concerns over runway safety and air traffic control protocols.

Want To Know What Happened?

Southwest Flight 2504, a Boeing 737-800 arriving from Omaha, was on its final approach to land on Runway 31C when the pilot noticed a Challenger 350 private jet crossing the same runway. In a split-second decision, the Southwest pilot executed a go-around maneuver, rapidly ascending back into the sky to avoid a catastrophic collision.

Footage of the heart-stopping moment has since gone viral, showing the Southwest plane descending towards the runway just as the private jet unexpectedly appears on the tarmac. The pilot’s quick reflexes and adherence to safety protocols prevented what could have been a devastating crash.

Take a look:

What Went Wrong?

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has launched an investigation to determine how the near miss occurred. Initial reports suggest a possible miscommunication between air traffic control and the pilots. The private jet, which was preparing for takeoff, should not have been on the active runway while the Southwest flight was making its approach. Aviation experts point out that such incidents highlight the importance of strict runway management. With increasing air traffic, maintaining coordination between pilots, air traffic controllers, and ground operations is critical to preventing accidents.

Social Media Reactions

The video of the incident has gained millions of views, sparking heated discussions online. Many users praised the Southwest pilot’s vigilance, with one commenting, “Kudos to the landing pilot for paying attention and following his training.” Others questioned how such incidents continue to happen at major airports, emphasizing the need for stricter safety measures.

Following the go-around, Southwest Flight 2504 circled back and landed safely without any injuries or further complications. The FAA has assured that a thorough review of the incident will be conducted to prevent similar occurrences in the future.

Accident aviation Southwest Airlines

