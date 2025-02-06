Secret Documents Big Reveal! Hamas Executed Their Own Members Accused Of Raping Same-Sex Israeli Hostages

The documents, which were obtained a leading publication, claim that Hamas maintained a list of recruits who were found guilty of violating its strict "morality checks."

Secret documents from Hamas have revealed disturbing claims that the Palestinian group tortured and executed its own members accused of having same-sex relations.

These reports have surfaced following the October 7, 2023, attack by Hamas, in which over 1,200 people were killed, including several male Israeli captives.

Allegations of Crimes Against Hamas Members

The documents, which were obtained by the New York Post, claim that Hamas maintained a list of recruits who were found guilty of violating its strict “morality checks.”

These recruits allegedly faced severe punishment for engaging in homosexuality, which is considered a serious offense by the group.

According to the documents, 94 recruits were accused of behaviors such as engaging in homosexual conversations, flirting without legal relationships, and sodomy. Additional accusations included child rape and torture.

Specific Allegations Against Hamas Recruits

The documents also outline several troubling allegations against recruits deemed “unacceptable” by Hamas. One accusation mentioned that a recruit “constantly curses God,” while another claimed a recruit had “romantic relationships on Facebook,” marking him as “behaviorally and morally deviant.”

In Gaza, homosexuality is illegal and can result in severe penalties, including imprisonment or even death. The practice has long been persecuted under Hamas’ governance, with individuals accused of same-sex relations facing grave consequences.

The reports also highlight the execution of former Hamas commander Mahmoud Ishtiwi in 2016. He was allegedly executed for having same-sex relations and was shot in the chest after enduring months of imprisonment and torture. Ishtiwi had been tortured by Hamas, including being suspended by his limbs before his execution.

Hamas’ strict enforcement of its moral codes, particularly around issues of homosexuality, has drawn attention to the group’s brutal treatment of its members and the extent to which it controls personal behavior.

