Monday, March 24, 2025
Section 144 Imposed In Karachi As Arrested Baloch Leader Is Charged With Terrorism

The move came ahead of a planned protest by the Baloch Yakjehti Committee against the "illegal detention" of Mahrang Baloch & Bebarg Baloch.

Section 144 Imposed In Karachi As Arrested Baloch Leader Is Charged With Terrorism

The move came ahead of a planned protest by the Baloch Yakjehti Committee against the illegal detention of Mahrang Baloch & Bebarg Baloch. (Image courtesy: Dawn)


Karachi Police Commissioner on Monday imposed Section 144 across the city, following concerns over the “law and order situation,” Dawn reported on Monday. The move came ahead of a planned protest by the Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) at the Karachi Press Club against the “illegal detention” of leaders Mahrang Baloch and Bebarg Baloch.

According to the report, the order—effective immediately on March 24—banned protests, demonstrations, sit-ins, rallies, and assemblies of more than five people in the Karachi division, citing security concerns and traffic disruptions.

A day before, Pakistani police registered an FIR against Mahrang Baloch, chief organiser of BYC, along with 150 others, on several charges including forcibly taking away bodies from a morgue, incitement to violence and other alleged offenses.

The case relates to an incident at Civil Hospital Quetta, where BYC members allegedly stormed the morgue and reportedly took away the bodies of five people who were killed during the Jaffar train accident.

The FIR, which was registered at the Sariab Police Station on March 22, includes charges under different sections of the Anti-Terrorism Act and the Pakistan Penal Code like terrorism, murder and attempted murder, incitement to violence and rebellion, creating disorder, promoting racial hatred, and property damage, among others.

According to the report, several other key BYC leaders, including Beebow Baloch, Gulzadi Satakzai, Sabiha Baloch, Sabatullah Baloch, Gulzar Dost, Riaz Gashkori and Shali Baloch, have also been named in the FIR.

Last week, Pakistani authorities arrested Mahrang Baloch and 17 others and jailed them under Section 3 of the Maintenance of Public Order Ordinance, the report stated.

According to the FIR cited by Dawn, the BYC leadership allegedly incited rioters to open fire on police officers, passersby and protesters, resulting in the deaths of three individuals and injuries to 15 police officers.

Another FIR registered at Civil Lines Police Station accuses 100 to 150 BYC supporters of storming Civil Hospital, breaking into the morgue and forcibly taking the bodies.

The FIR also reportedly mentions that the accused intercepted a private ambulance at Hockey Chowk, assaulted the driver and loaded the bodies into the vehicle.

A third FIR was lodged at Brewery Police Station against BYC leaders Gulzadi Baloch, Ali Jan, Shoaib, Syed Noor Shah, Waheed, Jahanzeb, Zohaib Baloch and over 100 others for blocking the Western Bypass Road in Quetta on Saturday, chanting anti-state slogans, and inciting public unrest.

Mahrang Baloch’s arrest has not been officially disclosed, the report further stated, quoting unnamed police officials.

Meanwhile, internet services in Quetta and surrounding areas remained suspended for the fourth consecutive day on Sunday.

