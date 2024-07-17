Security Lapse Sparks Controversy: Debate Ignites Over Secret Service's Justification For Lacking Roof Surveillance During Trump Rally

A debate has erupted online following an unusual explanation from the US Secret Service director regarding the absence of an agent on the roof where Thomas Matthew Crooks fired shots at former President Donald Trump.
Kimberly Cheatle, who is under pressure to resign due to this security lapse, explained that the Secret Service deemed the roof of a nearby warehouse too hazardous for an agent during Trump’s rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. This agency is responsible for providing continuous protection to both current and former presidents.
On Sunday, 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks climbed a building and positioned himself on the roof, where he fired at Trump, striking him in the ear and fatally wounding a rally attendee. Kimberly Cheatle explained to ABC News that the Secret Service decided against placing an agent on the roof due to its sloped design, which was considered too hazardous for a security post. Instead, they opted to secure the building from the inside.
This security oversight allowed Crooks to slip past both police and Secret Service agents, even though he had been flagged as suspicious. Witnesses reported seeing Crooks ascend the roof with his AR-style rifle, but security officials failed to intervene in time to prevent the attack.
FBI Critisizes the Secret Services
Cheatle acknowledged that the Secret Service was aware of the building’s vulnerabilities but confirmed that no personnel were stationed on the roof. She stressed that the rapid progression of events and the difficulty in locating Crooks contributed to the security breach.
Dan Bongino, a conservative radio host and former Secret Service agent, stated that an “unimpeachable source” informed him that an agent was supposed to be on the roof from where Crooks fired but “didn’t show up.” He added, “According to my source, that roof was supposed to be a police post… [there] was supposed to be someone there. They’re now making up excuses saying the pitch of the roof. My source says to me that no one knows why the post didn’t show up.”
Former FBI special agent Kenneth Gray criticized the Secret Service for its mishandling of the situation, suggesting that the agency’s recent emphasis on increasing diversity might have affected its operational effectiveness. Republicans and other critics are demanding a thorough investigation into the incident. House Judiciary Committee member Kelly Armstrong of North Dakota stated, “Somebody, somewhere has a lot of serious questions to answer.”
Cheatle’s management of the incident has come under scrutiny, particularly since she was absent from the initial FBI press conference. US President Joe Biden has expressed confidence in the Secret Service’s dedication but questioned whether the agency could have foreseen the attack. He emphasized that while the Secret Service members who responded were prepared to risk their lives, it remains uncertain whether they could have prevented the incident.
