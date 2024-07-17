Security Lapse Sparks Controversy: Debate Ignites Over Secret Service's Justification For Lacking Roof Surveillance During Trump Rally

A debate has erupted online following an unusual explanation from the US Secret Service director regarding the absence of an agent on the roof where Thomas Matthew Crooks fired shots at former President Donald Trump.

Kimberly Cheatle, who is under pressure to resign due to this security lapse, explained that the Secret Service deemed the roof of a nearby warehouse too hazardous for an agent during Trump’s rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. This agency is responsible for providing continuous protection to both current and former presidents.

On Sunday, 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks climbed a building and positioned himself on the roof, where he fired at Trump, striking him in the ear and fatally wounding a rally attendee. Kimberly Cheatle explained to ABC News that the Secret Service decided against placing an agent on the roof due to its sloped design, which was considered too hazardous for a security post. Instead, they opted to secure the building from the inside.

This security oversight allowed Crooks to slip past both police and Secret Service agents, even though he had been flagged as suspicious. Witnesses reported seeing Crooks ascend the roof with his AR-style rifle, but security officials failed to intervene in time to prevent the attack.

FBI Critisizes the Secret Services

Cheatle acknowledged that the Secret Service was aware of the building’s vulnerabilities but confirmed that no personnel were stationed on the roof. She stressed that the rapid progression of events and the difficulty in locating Crooks contributed to the security breach.