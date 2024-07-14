Security Was Warned Minutes Before The shooting About A Gunman Nearby The Rally

A witness claims that Trump’s security team received a warning about a gunman just minutes before the shooting incident occurred. In an interview with the BBC, the witness, who was present during the attack, recounted his efforts to alert local police and the Secret Service after spotting a suspicious individual on a nearby rooftop.

According to the witness, the gunman remained in position for some time and managed to fire five shots before the Secret Service neutralized him.

The Secret Service was warned before the attack on Trump

During his speech, the former US president suddenly grabbed his ear and tried to cover himself as gunfire filled the air. A person who was there now said that he saw a young man armed with a long rifle crawling towards the manufacturing building, about 130 meters from the demonstration.

This person, who was part of a nearby party, decided to approach the place to listen to Trump’s speech when he spotted the shooter.

“We noticed a bear crawling onto the roof of the building next to us, probably 50 meters away,” the man told the BBC. So we show this guy who was crawling on the roof… he had a gun; clearly we could. to see him with a gun.”.

“The officers were like, ‘Oh, what?’ Like they didn’t know what happened,” the person added, pointing out that from where authorities were standing, they may not have seen the attacker. “I mean, why is Trump still talking? I point at the ceiling for two or three minutes and the Secret Service is just looking at us,” he added.

The interviewer then asked if they were sure the shots were fired from the roof. The man replied, “100%. We told the police, we told the Secret Service. The Secret Service broke its head.”.