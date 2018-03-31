Donald Trump administration has proposed a new move to further scrutinise the US visa applications it receives every year. The proposal seeks phone records, social media history and email addresses of the applicants. According to the document published by Federal Reserve on their website, the application for the US visa may be revised to include the additional questions proposed by the Trump administration.

The United States government on Friday announced that it will be seeking telephone numbers, email addresses and social media history of the US visa applicants. In a clear bid to restrict the number of applicants who apply for US visa every year, Donald Trump administration has increased the scrutiny and background check of applicants. After the proposal was moved, the US authorities are yet to take a decision on the matter.

Previously, information about the email addresses, phone history and social media activity was sought only in certain applications. The proposal has come in the wake of Facebook’s involvement in massive data sharing controversy, where the social media network was reported to have shared personal information of millions of users for the purpose of influencing election results.

The United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) receives about 6 million immigration applications every year while several million remain in limbo over renewals and green cards. As per the document released by the Federal Reserve, the new proposal will affect at least 14.4 million people vying for US visa.

