Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, March 25, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • World»
  • Senate Armed Services Chairman To Probe Trump’s National Security Team’s Secret Chat Gaffe

Senate Armed Services Chairman To Probe Trump’s National Security Team’s Secret Chat Gaffe

Sen. Roger Wicker, the Mississippi Republican who chairs the Senate Armed Services Committee, assured reporters that lawmakers would take a serious look at the reported security breach.

Senate Armed Services Chairman To Probe Trump’s National Security Team’s Secret Chat Gaffe

Senate Armed Services Chairman To Probe Trump's National Security Team's Secret Chat Blunder


Sen. Roger Wicker, the Mississippi Republican who chairs the Senate Armed Services Committee, assured reporters that lawmakers would take a serious look at the reported security breach.

“We’re very concerned about it and we’ll be looking into it on a bipartisan basis,” Wicker stated, emphasizing the gravity of the situation.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The controversy stems from an explosive report in The Atlantic, which alleged that President Trump’s top advisers discussed classified military plans in a group chat on the encrypted messaging app Signal—a chat that inadvertently included the magazine’s editor-in-chief.

While Senate Democrats have been vocal in calling for an investigation, Republican lawmakers have largely criticized the incident without directly endorsing a congressional probe.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

A Stunning Breach of National Security

The White House acknowledged on Monday that a journalist was mistakenly included in a private conversation where U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and other senior officials were planning military strikes in Yemen.

“We are reviewing how an inadvertent number was added to the chain,” National Security Council spokesman Brian Hughes said.

The revelation, first reported by The Atlantic’s editor Jeffrey Goldberg, raises profound concerns about the Trump administration’s handling of sensitive military information. Goldberg recounted his shock upon realizing he had been mistakenly looped into a conversation detailing an imminent attack.

A Journalist’s Accidental Access to Classified Plans

“US national-security leaders included me in a group chat about upcoming military strikes in Yemen. I didn’t think it could be real. Then the bombs started falling,” Goldberg wrote in his exposé.

He explained that, two hours before the first strike, he had already received critical details about the operation.

“I, however, knew two hours before the first bombs exploded that the attack might be coming. The reason I knew this is that Pete Hegseth, the secretary of defense, had texted me the war plan at 11:44 a.m. The plan included precise information about weapons packages, targets, and timing,” Goldberg revealed.

Initially, Goldberg was skeptical, suspecting a hoax or a case of mistaken identity. The message, supposedly from National Security Adviser Michael Waltz, informed him of a high-level government group coordinating a military offensive against the Houthis in Yemen.

The incident is particularly shocking given the Trump administration’s notoriously combative relationship with the press. That senior officials were using a commercial app to communicate highly classified military details—rather than secure government channels—only added to Goldberg’s disbelief.

A Failure with Serious Consequences

This security lapse exposes significant vulnerabilities in the administration’s communication protocols, heightening concerns over national security. While past debates have focused on Hillary Clinton’s use of a private email server, this episode involves real-time discussions of active military operations—a mistake with potentially dangerous consequences for U.S. forces and strategic interests.

ALSO READ: Hillary Clinton Reacts To Trump’s National Security Team’s Secret Chat Blunder

 

Filed under

donald trump Jeffrey Goldberg National Security Team Pete Hegseth Roger Wicker Yemen Yemen Military Strike

newsx

US Postmaster General Louis DeJoy Steps Down After 5-Year Tenure Amid Postal Service Reforms
newsx

Columbia Student Protester Who Arrived In US At Age 7 Fights Deportation Order In Court
Curious about what the un

Horoscope Today: What Do The Stars Say About Your Day?
Stand-up comedian Kunal K

Has Kunal Kamra Been Booked? Two Offences Registered At Khar Police Station
newsx

Baloch Yakjehti Committee Claims Police Action Against Panjgur Protesters As Strike Enters Third Day
In a landmark ruling, the

Supreme Court Slams Arbitrary Demolitions in Prayagraj; Allows Victims to Rebuild Homes
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

US Postmaster General Louis DeJoy Steps Down After 5-Year Tenure Amid Postal Service Reforms

US Postmaster General Louis DeJoy Steps Down After 5-Year Tenure Amid Postal Service Reforms

Columbia Student Protester Who Arrived In US At Age 7 Fights Deportation Order In Court

Columbia Student Protester Who Arrived In US At Age 7 Fights Deportation Order In Court

Horoscope Today: What Do The Stars Say About Your Day?

Horoscope Today: What Do The Stars Say About Your Day?

Has Kunal Kamra Been Booked? Two Offences Registered At Khar Police Station

Has Kunal Kamra Been Booked? Two Offences Registered At Khar Police Station

Baloch Yakjehti Committee Claims Police Action Against Panjgur Protesters As Strike Enters Third Day

Baloch Yakjehti Committee Claims Police Action Against Panjgur Protesters As Strike Enters Third Day

Entertainment

Watch: Why Did Kannada Actors Vinay Gowda And Rajath Kishan Get Arrested?

Watch: Why Did Kannada Actors Vinay Gowda And Rajath Kishan Get Arrested?

Palestinian Filmmaker, Oscar Recipient Attacked And Detained By Israeli Authorities, Activists Say

Palestinian Filmmaker, Oscar Recipient Attacked And Detained By Israeli Authorities, Activists Say

‘I Will Not Apologize’: Kunal Kamra Calls Studio Vandalism ‘Senseless’; Refuses To Apologize

‘I Will Not Apologize’: Kunal Kamra Calls Studio Vandalism ‘Senseless’; Refuses To Apologize

Bengaluru College Declares Holiday For Mohanlal’s ‘L2: Empuraan’ Release, Arranges Special Screening For Students

Bengaluru College Declares Holiday For Mohanlal’s ‘L2: Empuraan’ Release, Arranges Special Screening For Students

Proud Moment For Vicky Kaushal As Parliament to Hold Special Special Screening Of Chhaava, PM Modi To Attend

Proud Moment For Vicky Kaushal As Parliament to Hold Special Special Screening Of Chhaava, PM

Lifestyle

Horoscope Today: What Do The Stars Say About Your Day?

Horoscope Today: What Do The Stars Say About Your Day?

World Tuberculosis Day: Here Are The Key Lifestyle Changes To Lower Your TB Risk

World Tuberculosis Day: Here Are The Key Lifestyle Changes To Lower Your TB Risk

Horoscope Today: What’s In The Stars For You?

Horoscope Today: What’s In The Stars For You?

Career Horoscope for March 21, 2025: Align Your Goals for Success

Career Horoscope for March 21, 2025: Align Your Goals for Success

Summer Survival Tips: How To Stay Hydrated In Extreme Heat?

Summer Survival Tips: How To Stay Hydrated In Extreme Heat?