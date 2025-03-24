Senate Armed Services Chairman To Probe Trump's National Security Team's Secret Chat Blunder

Sen. Roger Wicker, the Mississippi Republican who chairs the Senate Armed Services Committee, assured reporters that lawmakers would take a serious look at the reported security breach.

Sen. Roger Wicker, the Mississippi Republican who chairs the Senate Armed Services Committee, assured reporters that lawmakers would take a serious look at the reported security breach.

“We’re very concerned about it and we’ll be looking into it on a bipartisan basis,” Wicker stated, emphasizing the gravity of the situation.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The controversy stems from an explosive report in The Atlantic, which alleged that President Trump’s top advisers discussed classified military plans in a group chat on the encrypted messaging app Signal—a chat that inadvertently included the magazine’s editor-in-chief.

While Senate Democrats have been vocal in calling for an investigation, Republican lawmakers have largely criticized the incident without directly endorsing a congressional probe.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

A Stunning Breach of National Security

The White House acknowledged on Monday that a journalist was mistakenly included in a private conversation where U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and other senior officials were planning military strikes in Yemen.

“We are reviewing how an inadvertent number was added to the chain,” National Security Council spokesman Brian Hughes said.

The revelation, first reported by The Atlantic’s editor Jeffrey Goldberg, raises profound concerns about the Trump administration’s handling of sensitive military information. Goldberg recounted his shock upon realizing he had been mistakenly looped into a conversation detailing an imminent attack.

A Journalist’s Accidental Access to Classified Plans

“US national-security leaders included me in a group chat about upcoming military strikes in Yemen. I didn’t think it could be real. Then the bombs started falling,” Goldberg wrote in his exposé.

He explained that, two hours before the first strike, he had already received critical details about the operation.

“I, however, knew two hours before the first bombs exploded that the attack might be coming. The reason I knew this is that Pete Hegseth, the secretary of defense, had texted me the war plan at 11:44 a.m. The plan included precise information about weapons packages, targets, and timing,” Goldberg revealed.

Initially, Goldberg was skeptical, suspecting a hoax or a case of mistaken identity. The message, supposedly from National Security Adviser Michael Waltz, informed him of a high-level government group coordinating a military offensive against the Houthis in Yemen.

The incident is particularly shocking given the Trump administration’s notoriously combative relationship with the press. That senior officials were using a commercial app to communicate highly classified military details—rather than secure government channels—only added to Goldberg’s disbelief.

A Failure with Serious Consequences

This security lapse exposes significant vulnerabilities in the administration’s communication protocols, heightening concerns over national security. While past debates have focused on Hillary Clinton’s use of a private email server, this episode involves real-time discussions of active military operations—a mistake with potentially dangerous consequences for U.S. forces and strategic interests.

ALSO READ: Hillary Clinton Reacts To Trump’s National Security Team’s Secret Chat Blunder