Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard told the panel she didn't recall any mentions of specific targets in the leaked chats.

Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard told the panel she didn't recall any mentions of specific targets in the leaked chats.


US Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard told the Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on Tuesday that she did not recall any mentions of specific targets in the leaked chats, acknowledging only general discussions around potential US military targets in Yemen, the Associated Press reported. Gabbard was responding to a question from Senator Mark Kelly, who had inquired whether the leaked chat specified targets, weapons, units, or timing of the strike on Yemen.

“I don’t remember a mention of specific targets,” Gabbard said, according to AP. “I believe there was discussion around targets, in general.”

Gabbard and CIA Director John Ratcliffe were addressing concerns regarding a recent security breach involving the leak of US military plans detailing operations against Houthi rebels in Yemen, through a Signal messaging app group that also included a journalist.

Both Gabbard and Ratcliffe insisted that they did not recall mentions of specific targets. ​“I think that’s consistent with my recollection,” Ratcliffe responded after being asked the same question.

Criticising the incident as indicative of “sloppy, careless, incompetent behavior”, Democratic lawmakers have asked for an investigation into the leak, with Senator Mark Warner reportedly saying that such conduct, if exhibited by lower-ranking personnel, would likely lead to firings.

Senator Michael Bennet called the breach an “embarrassment,” urging intelligence officials to clarify how such a significant lapse occurred.

Senator Warner further questioned how Goldberg was added to the Signal group, to which Ratcliffe responded he was unsure of the process, the report stated.

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump dismissed the incident as a minor “glitch,” referring to it as “the only glitch in two months, and it turned out not to be a serious one.”

In her testimony, Gabbard also outlined the primary security challenges facing the US: China, Russia, Iran, and North Korea. She highlighted China’s significant investments in stealth technology, hypersonic weapons, nuclear arms, and artificial intelligence, and said Beijing was aiming to surpass US capabilities in these areas.

Furthermore, noting Russia’s substantial nuclear arsenal, she termed the country a “formidable competitor.” On Iran, Gabbard said while it is not currently pursuing nuclear weapons, it has become a crucial supplier of arms to Russia. She described North Korea as persistently advancing military capabilities that could threaten US forces and the homeland. ​ “These actors are in some cases working together in different areas to target US interests,” AP quoted Gabbard as telling lawmakers.

