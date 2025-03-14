Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Saturday, March 15, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • World»
  • Senate Passes Spending Bill To Avert Government Shutdown Amid Democratic Divisions

Senate Passes Spending Bill To Avert Government Shutdown Amid Democratic Divisions

Democratic leaders criticized the bill, arguing that it hands President Donald Trump a “blank check” by failing to restrict his administration’s cost-cutting measures on previously approved federal programs.

Senate Passes Spending Bill To Avert Government Shutdown Amid Democratic Divisions

US President Trump


The US Senate has approved a short-term spending bill, ensuring the federal government remains operational through the end of September. The measure passed largely along party lines, though an earlier procedural vote exposed significant divisions within the Democratic Party.

While Republicans hold the Senate majority, they lack the 60 votes necessary to break a filibuster. Ultimately, 10 Democrats crossed party lines to advance the bill, which was deemed necessary to prevent a government shutdown. The legislation includes a modest increase in defense spending while slashing approximately $13 billion from non-defense programs, aligning with GOP promises to curtail domestic expenditures.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Democrats Criticize Spending Cuts

Democratic leaders criticized the bill, arguing that it hands President Donald Trump a “blank check” by failing to restrict his administration’s cost-cutting measures on previously approved federal programs. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) faced backlash from fellow Democrats, particularly in the House, for his decision to support the funding bill.

“There is a deep sense of outrage and betrayal this is not just among progressive Democrats, but across the board,” Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) said during a party retreat in Leesburg, Va. She characterized the decision as a “huge slap in the face” to those opposing the administration’s financial policies.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Debate Over Government Oversight

The 10 Senate Democrats who opposed the bill known as a continuing resolution (CR) argued that approving it would enable President Trump and his advisor Elon Musk to continue reducing government spending with minimal oversight. However, they also acknowledged the potential harm of a shutdown, which could cause widespread disruptions.

“This president has put us in a position where, in either direction, constituents will suffer,” said Sen. Martin Heinrich (D-N.M.), who voted against advancing the bill. “When confronting a bully, you have to stand firm. I won’t support this CR, but I respect those who chose differently because both options come with painful consequences.”

The passage of the spending bill underscores ongoing struggles within the Democratic Party over how to respond to President Trump’s second-term policies. While the measure temporarily prevents a shutdown, the divisions it revealed suggest further challenges ahead as lawmakers debate future fiscal policies.

ALSO READ: Oklahoma Wildfires: Here Are The Key Fire Weather Alerts You Need To Know

Filed under

government shutdown US Senate

Seattle Seahawks continue

Cooper Kupp Signs Three-Year, $45 Million Deal With Seattle Seahawks
NASA and SpaceX successfu

NASA-SpaceX Crew-10 Mission Launches To Bring Stranded Astronauts Home | Watch
The US Senate has approve

Senate Passes Spending Bill To Avert Government Shutdown Amid Democratic Divisions
Al Nassr secured a domina

Cristiano Ronaldo Scores As 10-Man Al Nassr Beats Al Kholood 3-1 In Saudi Pro League...
As Oklahoma braces for wi

Oklahoma Wildfires: Here Are The Key Fire Weather Alerts You Need To Know
US President Donald Trump

‘They Turned DOJ Into Department Of Injustice’,Donald Trump Slams Biden Administration
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Cooper Kupp Signs Three-Year, $45 Million Deal With Seattle Seahawks

Cooper Kupp Signs Three-Year, $45 Million Deal With Seattle Seahawks

NASA-SpaceX Crew-10 Mission Launches To Bring Stranded Astronauts Home | Watch

NASA-SpaceX Crew-10 Mission Launches To Bring Stranded Astronauts Home | Watch

Cristiano Ronaldo Scores As 10-Man Al Nassr Beats Al Kholood 3-1 In Saudi Pro League 2024-25

Cristiano Ronaldo Scores As 10-Man Al Nassr Beats Al Kholood 3-1 In Saudi Pro League...

Oklahoma Wildfires: Here Are The Key Fire Weather Alerts You Need To Know

Oklahoma Wildfires: Here Are The Key Fire Weather Alerts You Need To Know

‘They Turned DOJ Into Department Of Injustice’,Donald Trump Slams Biden Administration

‘They Turned DOJ Into Department Of Injustice’,Donald Trump Slams Biden Administration

Entertainment

Who Is Aamir Ali’s Mystery Girl? Actor’s Holi Celebration Sparks Buzz

Who Is Aamir Ali’s Mystery Girl? Actor’s Holi Celebration Sparks Buzz

Watch | ‘Test’ Promo Unveils Nayanthara’s Emotional Role As Kumudha, A Teacher Fighting For Her Dreams

Watch | ‘Test’ Promo Unveils Nayanthara’s Emotional Role As Kumudha, A Teacher Fighting For Her

Ranya Rao’s Bail Plea Gets Rejected By Special Court In Bengaluru

Ranya Rao’s Bail Plea Gets Rejected By Special Court In Bengaluru

Watch | Tamannaah Bhatia And Vijay Varma Spotted Together At Raveena Tandon’s Holi Bash Amid Separation Buzz

Watch | Tamannaah Bhatia And Vijay Varma Spotted Together At Raveena Tandon’s Holi Bash Amid

The Diplomat Movie Twitter Review: John Abraham’s Power-Packed Performance Impresses Audiences

The Diplomat Movie Twitter Review: John Abraham’s Power-Packed Performance Impresses Audiences

Lifestyle

Holi 2025: How To Protect Your Eyes During The Festival

Holi 2025: How To Protect Your Eyes During The Festival

Miu Miu Fall 2025: The Bullet Bra Is Back, And It’s Bolder Than Ever

Miu Miu Fall 2025: The Bullet Bra Is Back, And It’s Bolder Than Ever

Women’s Day: ‘We Need Respect’, What Does Freedom Mean For Women In 2025?

Women’s Day: ‘We Need Respect’, What Does Freedom Mean For Women In 2025?

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Simple Yet Powerful Ways To Show Appreciation

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Simple Yet Powerful Ways To Show Appreciation

International Women’s Day 2025: Understanding Common Cancers In Women, Testing Methods, And Safety Tips

International Women’s Day 2025: Understanding Common Cancers In Women, Testing Methods, And Safety Tips