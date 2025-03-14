Senate Passes Spending Bill To Avert Government Shutdown Amid Democratic Divisions

Democratic leaders criticized the bill, arguing that it hands President Donald Trump a “blank check” by failing to restrict his administration’s cost-cutting measures on previously approved federal programs.

The US Senate has approved a short-term spending bill, ensuring the federal government remains operational through the end of September. The measure passed largely along party lines, though an earlier procedural vote exposed significant divisions within the Democratic Party.

While Republicans hold the Senate majority, they lack the 60 votes necessary to break a filibuster. Ultimately, 10 Democrats crossed party lines to advance the bill, which was deemed necessary to prevent a government shutdown. The legislation includes a modest increase in defense spending while slashing approximately $13 billion from non-defense programs, aligning with GOP promises to curtail domestic expenditures.

Democrats Criticize Spending Cuts

Democratic leaders criticized the bill, arguing that it hands President Donald Trump a “blank check” by failing to restrict his administration’s cost-cutting measures on previously approved federal programs. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) faced backlash from fellow Democrats, particularly in the House, for his decision to support the funding bill.

“There is a deep sense of outrage and betrayal this is not just among progressive Democrats, but across the board,” Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) said during a party retreat in Leesburg, Va. She characterized the decision as a “huge slap in the face” to those opposing the administration’s financial policies.

Debate Over Government Oversight

The 10 Senate Democrats who opposed the bill known as a continuing resolution (CR) argued that approving it would enable President Trump and his advisor Elon Musk to continue reducing government spending with minimal oversight. However, they also acknowledged the potential harm of a shutdown, which could cause widespread disruptions.

“This president has put us in a position where, in either direction, constituents will suffer,” said Sen. Martin Heinrich (D-N.M.), who voted against advancing the bill. “When confronting a bully, you have to stand firm. I won’t support this CR, but I respect those who chose differently because both options come with painful consequences.”

The passage of the spending bill underscores ongoing struggles within the Democratic Party over how to respond to President Trump’s second-term policies. While the measure temporarily prevents a shutdown, the divisions it revealed suggest further challenges ahead as lawmakers debate future fiscal policies.

