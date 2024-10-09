Senator Accuses Trump Of Manipulating FBI Investigation Of Justice Brett Kavanaugh

A recent report from Senate Democrat Sheldon Whitehouse reveals that the FBI's investigation was “flawed and incomplete,” failing to pursue multiple leads.

Former President Donald Trump, in 2018, had stated that the FBI would have “free rein” to investigate allegations against his Supreme Court nominee, Brett Kavanaugh. However, a recent report from Senate Democrat Sheldon Whitehouse reveals that the FBI’s investigation was “flawed and incomplete,” failing to pursue multiple leads.

Critique of the FBI’s Actions

Whitehouse’s report criticizes the FBI for not adequately investigating the claims of sexual misconduct made by two women against Kavanaugh, who has denied these allegations. The report notes that the FBI received thousands of tips but merely forwarded them to the White House without thorough investigation.

“The supplemental background investigation was flawed and incomplete, as the FBI did not follow up on numerous leads that could have produced potentially corroborating or otherwise relevant information,” the report stated.

Trump Administration’s Control

While Trump claimed the FBI had “free rein,” the report asserts that the Trump White House exerted total control over the investigation’s scope. This control reportedly prevented the FBI from interviewing relevant witnesses and following up on critical tips.

“President Trump publicly claimed the FBI had ‘free rein’ to take any investigative steps it deemed necessary, but the Trump White House exercised total control over the scope of the investigation,” the report concluded.

Allegations Against the Trump Administration

Whitehouse alleges that the Trump administration “kneecap(ped)” FBI investigators and misled the Senate. Kavanaugh did not respond to requests for comment on the report.

Trump campaign spokesperson Karoline Leavitt dismissed the report as a “ridiculous story,” framing it as an attempt to “delegitimize the Supreme Court” and facilitate a radical agenda. “Everyone knows Brett Kavanaugh was unfairly slandered and smeared with lies in a Democrat-led hoax,” Leavitt added.

FBI’s Statement on the Investigation

The FBI issued a statement clarifying that it responds to requests from the White House counsel’s office regarding background investigations for candidates. Unlike its criminal investigations, the FBI does not have the authority to expand the scope beyond what the White House requests. “In these investigations, the FBI follows a long-standing, established process through which the scope of the investigation is limited to what is requested,” the agency stated.

The Controversial Confirmation Process

This report revisits the contentious confirmation of Kavanaugh, which was nearly derailed by the allegations. Kavanaugh was confirmed by a narrow vote of 50-48, with only one Democrat, Sen. Joe Manchin, supporting him. Trump nominated Kavanaugh on July 9, 2018, after he had served 12 years on the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals. Allegations of sexual misconduct emerged two months later, coinciding with the FBI’s background investigation.

At that time, Trump denied limiting the FBI’s investigation, asserting that he wanted them to interview anyone they deemed appropriate.

Allegations by Christine Blasey Ford

Christine Blasey Ford, who alleged that Kavanaugh “physically and sexually assaulted her” in high school, testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee. Her lawyers stated that the report confirms their belief that the FBI investigation was a “sham,” intended to cover for Republicans and facilitate Kavanaugh’s confirmation.

“The Congressional report published today confirms what we long suspected: the FBI supplemental investigation of then-nominee Brett Kavanaugh was, in fact, a sham effort directed by the Trump White House,” they said.

Additional Allegations

Another classmate of Kavanaugh’s, Deborah Ramirez, alleged that he “exposed himself at a drunken dormitory party.” Kavanaugh has publicly denied both allegations.

Whitehouse, a former U.S. attorney, emphasized the need for accountability, stating, “The Trump White House thwarted proper FBI investigation of the allegations against Kavanaugh, denying Senators information needed to fulfill our constitutional duties.” He called for real answers amidst serious questions regarding the nomination process for such a significant lifetime appointment.

