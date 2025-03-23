Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, March 24, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • World»
  • Senator JD Vance’s Wife Usha Vance To Visit Greenland On High-Profile Trip

Senator JD Vance’s Wife Usha Vance To Visit Greenland On High-Profile Trip

Usha Vance, wife of US Vice President JD Vance, is set to visit Greenland on Thursday as President Donald Trump continues to push for the annexation of the strategically significant territory.

Senator JD Vance’s Wife Usha Vance To Visit Greenland On High-Profile Trip

Usha Vance Embarks on Diplomatic Visit to Greenland Amid US Annexation Debate


Usha Vance, wife of US Vice President JD Vance, is set to visit Greenland on Thursday as President Donald Trump continues to push for the annexation of the strategically significant territory. Her trip is part of a high-profile US delegation that aims to engage with Greenlandic culture and heritage while also observing the nation’s renowned dogsled race. The delegation is scheduled to return to the US on March 29, according to a White House statement.

A Strategic Visit with Diplomatic Undertones

As part of the broader trip, White House national security advisor Mike Waltz and Energy Secretary Chris Wright will also visit a US military base in Greenland, highlighting Washington’s deepening interest in the Arctic region. The White House has not provided further details on their visit, but the inclusion of top officials signals the geopolitical weight of the trip.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Trump has made Greenland’s annexation a key policy goal since his return to office on January 20, citing its strategic location and rich mineral reserves. Positioned along the shortest route between Europe and North America, Greenland plays a critical role in the US ballistic missile warning system, making it a valuable asset for national security.

Pushback from Greenland and Denmark

Despite the Trump administration’s enthusiasm, Greenland and Denmark remain firmly opposed to any annexation efforts. The Greenlandic government, currently in a transitional period following a March 11 general election, has not issued an official statement regarding the visit.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, however, has been vocal about Denmark’s stance. Reacting to news of the visit, she stated, “This is something we take seriously.” While open to cooperation with the US, Frederiksen emphasized that it must be rooted in “the fundamental rules of sovereignty.”

She further asserted that any dialogue concerning Greenland’s future would be closely coordinated between Denmark, the US, and Greenland’s future government.

The Future of US-Greenland Relations

While the visit is officially framed as a cultural and diplomatic engagement, it undeniably underscores Washington’s ongoing interest in the Arctic region. With Greenland’s vast natural resources and its role in global security, the territory remains a focal point of geopolitical discussions. The coming months will determine whether US-Greenland relations take a cooperative path or face further tensions over sovereignty disputes.

ALSO READ: Saudi Arabia Hosts Crucial US-Ukraine Negotiations Amid Ongoing Russia-Ukraine Conflict

 

Filed under

donald trump JD Vance US Vice President Usha Vance

newsx

PTI’s Pakistan Day Rally In Karachi Halted By Police Barricades, Party Leaders Slam Sindh Government
newsx

Balochistan Activist Iqra Baloch Condemns Sister Mahrang’s Detention By Pakistani Authorities
newsx

Senator JD Vance’s Wife Usha Vance To Visit Greenland On High-Profile Trip
newsx

Saudi Arabia Hosts Crucial US-Ukraine Negotiations Amid Ongoing Russia-Ukraine Conflict
newsx

Immigrant Wife Of Trump Voter Arrested, Husband Says He Doesn’t Regret His Vote
New Delhi Railway Station

Stampede Averted At New Delhi Railway Station As Overcrowding Creates Chaos
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

PTI’s Pakistan Day Rally In Karachi Halted By Police Barricades, Party Leaders Slam Sindh Government

PTI’s Pakistan Day Rally In Karachi Halted By Police Barricades, Party Leaders Slam Sindh Government

Balochistan Activist Iqra Baloch Condemns Sister Mahrang’s Detention By Pakistani Authorities

Balochistan Activist Iqra Baloch Condemns Sister Mahrang’s Detention By Pakistani Authorities

Saudi Arabia Hosts Crucial US-Ukraine Negotiations Amid Ongoing Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Saudi Arabia Hosts Crucial US-Ukraine Negotiations Amid Ongoing Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Immigrant Wife Of Trump Voter Arrested, Husband Says He Doesn’t Regret His Vote

Immigrant Wife Of Trump Voter Arrested, Husband Says He Doesn’t Regret His Vote

Stampede Averted At New Delhi Railway Station As Overcrowding Creates Chaos

Stampede Averted At New Delhi Railway Station As Overcrowding Creates Chaos

Entertainment

Jeff Bezos And Lauren Sanchez Wedding Plans Revealed, Couple To Marry In Venice: Report

Jeff Bezos And Lauren Sanchez Wedding Plans Revealed, Couple To Marry In Venice: Report

“My Life is Really Going to Change”: Andrew Burnap’s Big Moment with ‘Snow White’ Casting

“My Life is Really Going to Change”: Andrew Burnap’s Big Moment with ‘Snow White’ Casting

“Oh My Godddddddddddd!” Taylor Swift’s First Post in 100 Days On Instagram Is All About Selena Gomez’s New Album

“Oh My Godddddddddddd!” Taylor Swift’s First Post in 100 Days On Instagram Is All About

Comedian Kathy Griffin Claims She’s Being Stalked After Calling Out Trump—Ask Fans for Help!

Comedian Kathy Griffin Claims She’s Being Stalked After Calling Out Trump—Ask Fans for Help!

‘I Love You’: Daboo Malik’s Heartfelt Response To Amaal Mallik’s Emotional ‘Depression’ Revelation

‘I Love You’: Daboo Malik’s Heartfelt Response To Amaal Mallik’s Emotional ‘Depression’ Revelation

Lifestyle

Career Horoscope for March 21, 2025: Align Your Goals for Success

Career Horoscope for March 21, 2025: Align Your Goals for Success

Summer Survival Tips: How To Stay Hydrated In Extreme Heat?

Summer Survival Tips: How To Stay Hydrated In Extreme Heat?

Happiness Is A choice-Here Are The 10 Habits To Lead A Happy Life | International Day Of Happiness

Happiness Is A choice-Here Are The 10 Habits To Lead A Happy Life | International

Hyderabad’s Daawat-e-Ramzan 2025: Whats Special And Where?

Hyderabad’s Daawat-e-Ramzan 2025: Whats Special And Where?

Holi 2025: How To Protect Your Eyes During The Festival

Holi 2025: How To Protect Your Eyes During The Festival