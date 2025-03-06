Home
Thursday, March 6, 2025
  Senator Natasha Trends On X As Senate Suspends Her For Sexual Assault Claims Against Senate President

Senator Natasha Trends On X As Senate Suspends Her For Sexual Assault Claims Against Senate President

A Nigerian senator, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, has been suspended from the Senate for six months, just a day after she submitted a petition accusing Senate President Godswill Akpabio of sexual harassment.

Senator Natasha Trends On X As Senate Suspends Her For Sexual Assault Claims Against Senate President

Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan has been suspended from the Senate for six months, after she submitted against sexual harassment.


A Nigerian senator, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, has been suspended from the Senate for six months, just a day after she submitted a petition accusing Senate President Godswill Akpabio of sexual harassment.

The suspension has caused widespread discussions in the country, with many Nigerians demanding a proper investigation into her claims.

Allegations Against the Senate President

Last Friday, Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan publicly accused one of Nigeria’s top politicians, Senate President Godswill Akpabio, of sexually harassing her. She made the accusations during an interview with Arise TV, which quickly gained national attention. Following the interview, she officially submitted a petition regarding the issue. However, the Senate dismissed the petition on procedural grounds.

After rejecting the petition, the Senate Ethics Committee recommended that Akpoti-Uduaghan be suspended, arguing that her actions had brought embarrassment to the chamber. Some senators suggested reducing the suspension to three months, but the majority of the lawmakers voted in favor of the six-month suspension recommended by the committee.

Public Reactions and Protests

Since Akpoti-Uduaghan’s interview, her claims have sparked intense debate across Nigeria. Many individuals and groups have called for a fair and transparent investigation into the allegations.

On Wednesday, tensions escalated as two opposing groups of protesters gathered at the National Assembly complex in Abuja. One group showed support for Senate President Akpabio, while the other stood behind Akpoti-Uduaghan. The protesters were seen chanting slogans, with one group shouting, “Akpabio must go.”

nigeria Senate President Senator Natasha sexual harassment

