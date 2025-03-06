Senior U.S.-Ukraine Officials Set to Meet in Saudi Arabia: Steve Witkoff Confirms

U.S. and Ukrainian officials are set to meet in Saudi Arabia on Wednesday in a high-stakes bid to secure a ceasefire in the ongoing Ukraine-Russia war, marking their first direct talks since a heated Oval Office dispute between Presidents Trump and Zelensky. The meeting comes as both nations seek to mend strained ties and revive crucial military cooperation.

U.S. and Ukrainian officials are set to meet in Saudi Arabia on Wednesday in a high-stakes bid to secure a ceasefire.

Senior officials from the United States and Ukraine are scheduled to meet in Saudi Arabia on Wednesday to discuss efforts to secure a ceasefire in the ongoing war between Ukraine and Russia, according to two sources familiar with the matter, reported by Axios.

Significance of the Meeting

The upcoming talks represent the first high-level engagement between the two countries following a public disagreement between U.S. President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky during their Oval Office meeting last week. The fallout from the clash triggered an unprecedented crisis, leading to the suspension of U.S. weapons shipments and intelligence-sharing agreements with Ukraine.

The meeting follows a recent dialogue between U.S. and Russian officials held in Riyadh two weeks ago. Ukrainian leaders expressed frustration over their exclusion from that meeting, learning about it only through media reports. The lack of Ukrainian participation in those talks fueled anxiety and dissatisfaction within Kyiv’s leadership.

Meeting Set to Happen in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

The arrangement for Wednesday’s meeting was finalized during a phone conversation between White House National Security Adviser Mike Waltz and Zelensky’s Chief of Staff Andriy Yermak, according to reports. The meeting is set to take place in Riyadh, with Waltz, White House envoy Steve Witkoff, and Secretary of State Marco Rubio representing the U.S. side. Yermak will lead the Ukrainian delegation.

Ukrainian officials have confirmed that President Zelensky is expected to visit Saudi Arabia next Monday and Tuesday, where he plans to meet with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Official Confirmation of Saudi Arabia Meeting

During a Thursday briefing at the White House, Witkoff confirmed the meeting would take place in Saudi Arabia. He emphasized that the primary agenda will focus on establishing an initial ceasefire and laying out a framework for a potential peace deal between Russia and Ukraine.

“President Trump saw Zelensky’s letter as a good first step — there was an apology and acknowledgment that the U.S. has done so much for Ukraine and a sense of gratitude,” Witkoff told reporters.

The exact location of the meeting—either in Riyadh or Jeddah—has yet to be finalized. However, Witkoff expressed optimism about the discussions. “I think it will be a good meeting. Hopefully, it would be a good signal to the Russians,” he said.

Ukrainian Response

Speaking in Brussels on Thursday, Zelensky confirmed that Ukraine and the U.S. had “resumed work” and expressed hope that the upcoming meeting would be productive. “A meaningful meeting will take place next week,” he said.

The White House and Yermak’s office have not yet provided additional comments

Ukrainian officials indicated their continued readiness to sign the U.S.-Ukraine minerals deal, which was originally set to be finalized by Zelensky and Trump last Friday. However, the signing was postponed due to the Oval Office dispute. The status of the agreement remains uncertain pending the outcome of the upcoming talks.

