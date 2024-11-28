Seoul Records Heaviest November Snowfall In 117 Years, Disrupting Traffic And Causing Injuries

Seoul and nearby areas experienced the heaviest November snowfall in 117 years, causing injuries, power outages, and traffic disruptions. Authorities remain on high alert for more snow this week.

The heaviest snowfall in November in 117 years hit Seoul and its surrounding areas on Wednesday, disrupting much of the city. The snowstorm resulted in injuries, power outages, and traffic gridlocks, and authorities are still on high alert for more snowfall later this week.

Snowfall Records Set Across Region

By 3 pm, Seoul had received 18 centimeters of snow, the heaviest November snowfall since modern weather observations began in 1907. According to the Korea Meteorological Administration, “As of 3 pm, the capital city had received 18 centimeters of snow, marking the biggest snowfall in November since modern weather observations began in 1907.” This broke the previous record for November snowfall, which was 12.4 cm, on November 28, 1972. The KMA added, “The previous record was 12.4 cm set on November 28, 1972, the state weather agency said.”

Other areas outside of Seoul were also affected by the snow. Incheon recorded 14.8 cm by 3 pm, breaking its own record from 1972 of 8 cm for November. “The city of Incheon, west of Seoul, also had record snowfall for November of 14.8 cm as of 3 pm, beating the previous record of 8 cm set in 1972,” Yonhap news agency reported. To the south, Suwon received 21 cm of snow, the biggest November snowfall in the region. “Suwon, south of Seoul, received 21 cm of snow as of 3 pm, the largest ever for any November precipitation,” the KMA said.

Snow and Rain to Continue Throughout Nation

As the storm continues, the snow and rain are forecasted to last nationwide until Thursday morning. However, some regions may see precipitation until late Friday night. “Snow and rain are forecast nationwide until Thursday morning, though the precipitation will continue into the afternoon in parts of Gangwon Province and North Gyeongsang Province, and until late Friday night in the Chungcheong and Jeolla provinces, and on Jeju Island,” the KMA noted.

Authorities on High Alert as Snow Causes Havoc

South Korea’s Interior Ministry raised its emergency operations level in response to the extreme weather. The Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters was upgraded to Level 2, while heavy snow warnings were escalated from “caution” to “alert.” “The interior ministry had upgraded the operations of the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters to Level 2 and raised the heavy snow warning from ‘caution’ to ‘alert,'” the ministry announced.

Snowfall warnings were issued for areas in the northeastern parts of Seoul, including districts like Nowon, Seongbuk, and Dobong. “A heavy snow warning was issued in the northeastern districts of Seoul, including Nowon, Seongbuk and Dobong, according to the KMA and the Seoul metropolitan government. A warning is issued when snowfall reaches 20 cm within 24 hours.” These areas received heavy snow accumulation, and authorities urged citizens to be cautious.

Snow-Related Injuries and Disruptions

In Seoul’s Songpa district, three people got injured when a snow fence set up near a construction site gave in to the weight of snow. One of the injured was rushed to a nearby hospital, having sustained serious injuries. “In Seoul’s Songpa district, three were injured and taken to nearby hospitals after a snow fence installed near a construction site collapsed due to snow. One of them suffered a serious injury, according to police and fire authorities.”

More than 170 households in the Seongbuk district went into a blackout at 5:30 am. The Korea Electric Power Corp. said falling trees probably caused damage to its power lines. “More than 170 households experienced a blackout in Seoul’s Seongbuk district at 5:30 am, as trees probably fell on telegraph poles and electric wires under heavy snow,” the company said.

In Gangwon Province, one was killed and nine injured in car crashes caused by the heavy snow. “In Gangwon Province, one died and nine were injured in car crashes due to heavy snow, according to local authorities.”

Transportation Mayhem: Flights and Ferries Canceled

The blizzard resulted in widespread transportation mayhem. By 6 pm, 150 flights had been canceled, including 71 flights at Incheon International Airport. “As of 6 pm, 150 flights were canceled at airports across the nation due to snowfall. It includes 71 flight cancelations at Incheon International Airport, which is situated west of Seoul. Those two organizations reported,”. At the same time, it suspended 89 passenger ferries operating on 70 routes. “The operation of 89 passenger ferries on 70 routes were suspended nationwide, and entry to seven national parks, including those in Mount Bukhan and Mount Seorak, was banned.”

Disruptions in Rush Hour and Efforts to Remove Snow

The authorities warned of severe traffic congestion on the morning and evening rush hours. They also warned of possible pile-up accidents on icy roads and pedestrian safety issues. “The disaster control tower warned of traffic congestion during morning and evening rush hours, pile-up accidents on icy roads, and safety issues among pedestrians due to heavy snow.”

The Seoul Metropolitan Government started clearing the snow early Wednesday in response to the snowstorm. The workers removed the snow from the entrance of subway stations and bus stations. “Starting at 7 a.m., the Seoul metropolitan government began removing snow in cooperation with district governments and relevant agencies, removing snow from entryways to subway stations and around bus stations.” Subway and bus services were adjusted, with the subway lines operating 30 minutes longer than during rush hours on lines 2 and 5 through 8. “The city also extended morning and evening rush hour operations on the subway, when trains arrive at closer intervals, by 30 minutes on Lines 2 and 5 through 8, and intra-city buses.”

The Interior Minister Lee Sang-min directed the officials to perform thorough snow removal operations. “Interior Minister Lee Sang-min asked the officials to carry out thorough snow removal operations.”

Conclusion

South Korea is still on high alert with snow still falling and cold weather expected to continue. The snowfall has caused major disruptions in daily life, and authorities are preparing for further challenges as more snow is expected in the coming days.

ALSO READ: Mexico Denies Trump’s Claims On Effectively ‘Closing The Border’