Serbian Protesters Join Anti-Government Rallies in Belgrade

Anti-corruption protesters, riot police, and supporters of President Aleksandar Vucic faced off in the Serbian capital of Belgrade on Saturday as thousands thronged the streets for huge anti-government rallies following a night of sporadic clashes, Reuters reported.

According to the report, hundreds of police officers were deployed in and around Pionirski Park, where Vucic supporters have been campaigning for a week now.

