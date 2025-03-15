Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Saturday, March 15, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • World»
  • Serbian Protesters Join Anti-Government Rallies in Belgrade

Serbian Protesters Join Anti-Government Rallies in Belgrade

Hundreds of police officers were deployed in and around Pionirski Park, where Vucic supporters have been campaigning for a week now.

Serbian Protesters Join Anti-Government Rallies in Belgrade

(AP Photos)


Anti-corruption protesters, riot police, and supporters of President Aleksandar Vucic faced off in the Serbian capital of Belgrade on Saturday as thousands thronged the streets for huge anti-government rallies following a night of sporadic clashes, Reuters reported.

According to the report, hundreds of police officers were deployed in and around Pionirski Park, where Vucic supporters have been campaigning for a week now.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

ALSO READ: Tornadoes Hit US, Leaving Multiple Dead Amid Rising Risk

Filed under

Aleksandar Vucic Belgrade protests in Serbia Serbia protests

Excise officials in Hyder

Ganja In Chocolates? Hyderabad Officials Seize Drug-Laced Desserts On Holi
newsx

Putin’s Response to Ceasefire Is ‘Not Good Enough’, British PM Starmer Says
newsx

Deadly Tornadoes Kill 13 In Missouri And Arkansas As Storm System Threatens 20 States, More...
A jaw-dropping video surf

Caught On Cam: Massive Sandstorm Swallows Large Cargo Ships; Internet Is Amazed
newsx

WPL 2025 Final Prediction: Delhi Capitals Win Toss, Choose To Bowl – Who Will Lift...
newsx

Serbian Protesters Join Anti-Government Rallies in Belgrade
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Ganja In Chocolates? Hyderabad Officials Seize Drug-Laced Desserts On Holi

Ganja In Chocolates? Hyderabad Officials Seize Drug-Laced Desserts On Holi

Putin’s Response to Ceasefire Is ‘Not Good Enough’, British PM Starmer Says

Putin’s Response to Ceasefire Is ‘Not Good Enough’, British PM Starmer Says

Deadly Tornadoes Kill 13 In Missouri And Arkansas As Storm System Threatens 20 States, More Severe Weather Expected

Deadly Tornadoes Kill 13 In Missouri And Arkansas As Storm System Threatens 20 States, More...

Caught On Cam: Massive Sandstorm Swallows Large Cargo Ships; Internet Is Amazed

Caught On Cam: Massive Sandstorm Swallows Large Cargo Ships; Internet Is Amazed

WPL 2025 Final Prediction: Delhi Capitals Win Toss, Choose To Bowl – Who Will Lift The Trophy?

WPL 2025 Final Prediction: Delhi Capitals Win Toss, Choose To Bowl – Who Will Lift...

Entertainment

Prakash Raj Slams Pawan Kalyan Over Language Row, Says, “Don’t Impose Your Hindi”

Prakash Raj Slams Pawan Kalyan Over Language Row, Says, “Don’t Impose Your Hindi”

Alia Bhatt Birthday: Neetu Kapoor’s Heartfelt Message Calls Actress ‘Gorgeous Friend’

Alia Bhatt Birthday: Neetu Kapoor’s Heartfelt Message Calls Actress ‘Gorgeous Friend’

‘Huge Fan Of Russia,’ Says John Abraham Amid His Latest ‘The Diplomat’ Promotions

‘Huge Fan Of Russia,’ Says John Abraham Amid His Latest ‘The Diplomat’ Promotions

Pawan Kalyan’s Hari Hara Veera Mallu Gets New Release Date: Here’s When You Can Watch The Period Drama

Pawan Kalyan’s Hari Hara Veera Mallu Gets New Release Date: Here’s When You Can Watch

Who Is Aamir Ali’s Mystery Girl? Actor’s Holi Celebration Sparks Buzz

Who Is Aamir Ali’s Mystery Girl? Actor’s Holi Celebration Sparks Buzz

Lifestyle

Holi 2025: How To Protect Your Eyes During The Festival

Holi 2025: How To Protect Your Eyes During The Festival

Miu Miu Fall 2025: The Bullet Bra Is Back, And It’s Bolder Than Ever

Miu Miu Fall 2025: The Bullet Bra Is Back, And It’s Bolder Than Ever

Women’s Day: ‘We Need Respect’, What Does Freedom Mean For Women In 2025?

Women’s Day: ‘We Need Respect’, What Does Freedom Mean For Women In 2025?

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Simple Yet Powerful Ways To Show Appreciation

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Simple Yet Powerful Ways To Show Appreciation

International Women’s Day 2025: Understanding Common Cancers In Women, Testing Methods, And Safety Tips

International Women’s Day 2025: Understanding Common Cancers In Women, Testing Methods, And Safety Tips