Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Saturday, May 3, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • World»
  • Serbia’s President Vucic Cuts Short US Visit After Sudden Illness, Returns to Belgrade

Serbia’s President Vucic Cuts Short US Visit After Sudden Illness, Returns to Belgrade

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic has abruptly ended his visit to the US and reportedly returned to Serbia due to a sudden health emergency.

Serbia’s President Vucic Cuts Short US Visit After Sudden Illness, Returns to Belgrade

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic has abruptly ended his visit to the US and reportedly returned to Serbia due to a sudden health emergency.


Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic has abruptly ended his visit to the United States and returned to Serbia due to a sudden health emergency, The Associated Press reported on Saturday, citing Serbia’s state broadcaster RTS.

Vucic reportedly became ill during a meeting in the U.S. and, after consulting with doctors, made the decision to return home. Upon his arrival in Belgrade, he was admitted to the Belgrade Military Hospital, according to RTS.

The nature of the illness has not been disclosed, and President Vucic’s office stated it would release more information at a later time. Reports suggest the 55-year-old leader is known to have high blood pressure.

Prior to his return, Vucic had been in Miami, Florida, where he met with former New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani, the report said, adding that Vucic had also expressed interest in meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump during the trip.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

U.S. presidential envoy for special missions Richard Grenell acknowledged the situation on social media, and said in a post on X: “Sorry to miss you but hope all is ok.”

ALSO READ: Russian Drone Strike Injures Over 45 in Ukrainian City of Kharkiv as Zelenskyy Renews Plea for Stronger Allied Support

Filed under

Aleksandar Vucic Serbia

newsx

Edappadi K Palaniswami Named CM Face; AIADMK Targets DMK’s Broken Promises, Hikes, And Law Issues
Thousands of supporters o

Bangladesh Sees Thousands Rally Against Proposed Changes to Women’s Rights
newsx

After Import Ban, India Bans Pakistan Flagged Ships From Entering Indian Ports
Serbian President Aleksan

Serbia’s President Vucic Cuts Short US Visit After Sudden Illness, Returns to Belgrade
A Russian drone assault o

Russian Drone Strike Injures Over 45 in Ukrainian City of Kharkiv as Zelenskyy Renews Plea...
Ajith Kumar’s latest ac

Ajith Kumar’s Good Bad Ugly OTT Release Date Confirmed – When, Where Details Inside
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Edappadi K Palaniswami Named CM Face; AIADMK Targets DMK’s Broken Promises, Hikes, And Law Issues

Edappadi K Palaniswami Named CM Face; AIADMK Targets DMK’s Broken Promises, Hikes, And Law Issues

Bangladesh Sees Thousands Rally Against Proposed Changes to Women’s Rights

Bangladesh Sees Thousands Rally Against Proposed Changes to Women’s Rights

After Import Ban, India Bans Pakistan Flagged Ships From Entering Indian Ports

After Import Ban, India Bans Pakistan Flagged Ships From Entering Indian Ports

Russian Drone Strike Injures Over 45 in Ukrainian City of Kharkiv as Zelenskyy Renews Plea for Stronger Allied Support

Russian Drone Strike Injures Over 45 in Ukrainian City of Kharkiv as Zelenskyy Renews Plea...

Ajith Kumar’s Good Bad Ugly OTT Release Date Confirmed – When, Where Details Inside

Ajith Kumar’s Good Bad Ugly OTT Release Date Confirmed – When, Where Details Inside

Entertainment

When Did Himesh Reshammiya Launch Deepika Padukone? Mika Singh Claims Actress Doesn’t Give Him Due Credit

When Did Himesh Reshammiya Launch Deepika Padukone? Mika Singh Claims Actress Doesn’t Give Him Due

Will AI Soon Replace Top Actors Like SRK-Amitabh In Bollywood? Shekhar Kapur Says, ‘I Will Own The Copyright’

Will AI Soon Replace Top Actors Like SRK-Amitabh In Bollywood? Shekhar Kapur Says, ‘I Will

Ramdas Athawale Pushes For Tax Exemption On ‘Phule’, Lauds Film’s Social Impact

Ramdas Athawale Pushes For Tax Exemption On ‘Phule’, Lauds Film’s Social Impact

Who Is Queen Latifah, And Why Did Networks Cancel Her Popular Show Despite Her Star Power?

Who Is Queen Latifah, And Why Did Networks Cancel Her Popular Show Despite Her Star

‘Lived A Full And Joyful Life’: Boney Kapoor Issues Statement After Mother Nirmala Kapoor Passes Away At 90

‘Lived A Full And Joyful Life’: Boney Kapoor Issues Statement After Mother Nirmala Kapoor Passes

Lifestyle

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media