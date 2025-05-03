Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic has abruptly ended his visit to the US and reportedly returned to Serbia due to a sudden health emergency.

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic has abruptly ended his visit to the US and reportedly returned to Serbia due to a sudden health emergency.

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic has abruptly ended his visit to the United States and returned to Serbia due to a sudden health emergency, The Associated Press reported on Saturday, citing Serbia’s state broadcaster RTS.

Vucic reportedly became ill during a meeting in the U.S. and, after consulting with doctors, made the decision to return home. Upon his arrival in Belgrade, he was admitted to the Belgrade Military Hospital, according to RTS.

The nature of the illness has not been disclosed, and President Vucic’s office stated it would release more information at a later time. Reports suggest the 55-year-old leader is known to have high blood pressure.

Prior to his return, Vucic had been in Miami, Florida, where he met with former New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani, the report said, adding that Vucic had also expressed interest in meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump during the trip.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

U.S. presidential envoy for special missions Richard Grenell acknowledged the situation on social media, and said in a post on X: “Sorry to miss you but hope all is ok.”

ALSO READ: Russian Drone Strike Injures Over 45 in Ukrainian City of Kharkiv as Zelenskyy Renews Plea for Stronger Allied Support