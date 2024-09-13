Sergei Shoigu, Top Russian Security Official Meets North Korea’s Kim Jong Un in Pyongyang

Top Russian security official Sergei Shoigu held discussions with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during his visit to Pyongyang on Friday, according to Russian news agencies. The visit occurred at a crucial moment in the Ukraine conflict, for which the United States claims North Korea has provided ammunition and ballistic missiles to Russia. The […]

Top Russian security official Sergei Shoigu held discussions with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during his visit to Pyongyang on Friday, according to Russian news agencies. The visit occurred at a crucial moment in the Ukraine conflict, for which the United States claims North Korea has provided ammunition and ballistic missiles to Russia.

The U.S. and its allies are considering whether to allow Ukraine to use Western-supplied long-range missiles to target deep inside Russia. President Vladimir Putin stated that if this were to occur, it would mean the West is engaging directly with Russia.

Arms transfers happening between Russia and North Korea?

Moscow and Pyongyang have denied any arms transfers but have committed to strengthening their military ties. Since the start of the Ukraine war, Russia has enhanced its relationship with North Korea, and Kim hosted Putin for a state visit in June.

Shoigu, who was Russia’s defense minister until May, is now the secretary of the Security Council, which includes Putin, his military and intelligence leaders, and other high-ranking officials.

According to state news agency RIA, the Security Council reported that a “substantive exchange of views” occurred with Korean counterparts on various bilateral and international issues as part of the ongoing strategic dialogue. The meetings were described as taking place in an “exceptionally trusting, friendly atmosphere” and were expected to significantly contribute to the implementation of agreements made between Putin and Kim during their summit three months prior.

Relationship between Russia and North Korea

Putin recently visited North Korea for the second time, the first being in 2000 at the beginning of his presidential tenure when Kim Jong Il, Mr. Kim’s father, was still the supreme leader. Beyond this, the relationship between Russia and North Korea, while not as robust as during the Soviet era, has evolved from mere pleasantries to mutual benefits, causing concern in the West.

The Kremlin has indicated that there is potential for “very deep relations” between Russia and North Korea. Although it claimed this should not be a concern, it suggested that those considering opposing the growing ties should reconsider.

Speculation abounds about the exact needs of both parties, which appear to revolve around the security of supplies. Political scientist and Putin ally Sergei Markov suggests that Russia is likely seeking ammunition, construction workers, and even volunteers for the Ukrainian front line. In exchange, North Korea might receive Russian produce and technological support for its military objectives, including advancing its long-range missile program to potentially reach the US, according to Markov.

Russia needs North Korea to sustain its conflict in Ukraine

There is no doubt that Russia needs to sustain its conflict in Ukraine. A recent Bloomberg report, citing South Korea’s defense ministry, implies that North Korea has supplied nearly five million artillery shells to Russia. For Russia, finding a partner that shares its disdain for sanctions and the West—and thus is willing to trade—is a significant advantage.

Russia and North Korea are among the most sanctioned countries globally, with North Korea facing sanctions for its nuclear weapons development and ballistic missile tests. Earlier this year, Moscow dealt a serious blow to sanctions on Pyongyang by vetoing a UN Security Council resolution aimed at extending the oversight panel.

This diplomatic gesture may reflect a genuine friendship between the two leaders, though it is likely cautious and business-like. In February, Mr. Putin gave Mr. Kim a luxury Russian limousine, contravening UN sanctions. Mr. Kim recently described North Korea as an “invincible comrade-in-arms” with Russia in a message to President Putin. However, this might be driven by business interests and a lack of alternatives.

Russia finding ways around Western sanctions

Essentially, North Korea is now more valuable to an isolated Russia, and North Korea recognizes that Moscow needs allies.

By visiting North Korea, Russia can show its critics that it can and will act as it wishes. Russia can find ways around Western sanctions, convince others to breach sanctions, and establish new international relationships despite so-called “special military operation.” Since the onset of the conflict in Ukraine, President Putin has promoted the idea that Western dominance is declining and has sought out those who either agree with him or are open to this view.

At a recent economic forum in St. Petersburg, one of Mr. Putin’s notable guests was the president of Zimbabwe, another nation affected by sanctions. Russia has been eager to showcase its global friendships, welcoming anyone dissatisfied with a US-led world order, from Asia to Latin America to Africa.

