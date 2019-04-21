Serial blasts rock Sri Lanka: More than 150 people were injured after six explosions took place in Sri Lanka during Easter congregation on Sunday, April 21, 2019. While two explosions were reported in St. Anthony’s Church in Kochchikade and Negombo Katuwapitiya Church, another explosion took place in Kingsbury Hotel and 3rd floor Shangri-La hotel in Colombo. Reports said another explosion was reported in Zion Church in Batticaloa. The death toll is likely to go up since many people are critically injured.
No terrorist organisation has claimed responsibility for the blasts so far. The Sri Lankan Police and Army personnel have been deployed at the blast sites while experts from the forensic science team and bomb squad have reached the spot. A high alert has been sounded in many parts of the country.
Reports confirmed that several tourists were also injured at explosions in Colombo’s Shangri La and Kingsbury hotel. After visiting the hotels, Sri Lanka’s Minister of Economic Reforms Harshe De Silva confirmed that ‘many foreigners’ were injured.
In Colombo, at least 25 have been confirmed dead with over 150 people admitted to hospital.
More details awaited.
