Serial blasts rock Sri Lanka: No terrorist organisation has claimed responsibility for the blasts so far. The Sri Lankan Police and Army personnel have been deployed at the blast sites while experts from the forensic science team and bomb squad have reached the spot.

At least 80 people were injured blasts hit two Sri Lanka churches during Easter mass on Sunday, April 21, 2019.

Serial blasts rock Sri Lanka: More than 150 people were injured after six explosions took place in Sri Lanka during Easter congregation on Sunday, April 21, 2019. While two explosions were reported in St. Anthony’s Church in Kochchikade and Negombo Katuwapitiya Church, another explosion took place in Kingsbury Hotel and 3rd floor Shangri-La hotel in Colombo. Reports said another explosion was reported in Zion Church in Batticaloa. The death toll is likely to go up since many people are critically injured.

No terrorist organisation has claimed responsibility for the blasts so far. The Sri Lankan Police and Army personnel have been deployed at the blast sites while experts from the forensic science team and bomb squad have reached the spot. A high alert has been sounded in many parts of the country.

Multiple blasts reported in Sri Lanka including at churches as people attended Easter services. pic.twitter.com/KYArRCUHAT — Sumisha Naidu (@sumishanaidu) April 21, 2019

Reports confirmed that several tourists were also injured at explosions in Colombo’s Shangri La and Kingsbury hotel. After visiting the hotels, Sri Lanka’s Minister of Economic Reforms Harshe De Silva confirmed that ‘many foreigners’ were injured.

Horrible scenes. I saw many body parts strewn all over. Emergency crews are at all locations in full force. We, at 1990 also have close to 20 units at the various locations. We took multiple casualties to hospital. Hopefully saved many lives. — Harsha de Silva (@HarshadeSilvaMP) April 21, 2019

Sec Defence and I am at Kochchikade church. Also was at ShangriLa n Kingsbury. PM is on his way from Bentota. Emergency meeting called in a few minutes. Rescue operations underway. Please stay calm and indoors. Many casualties including foreigners. — Harsha de Silva (@HarshadeSilvaMP) April 21, 2019

In Colombo, at least 25 have been confirmed dead with over 150 people admitted to hospital.

