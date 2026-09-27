‘Serial Practitioner of Terrorism’: Jaishankar’s Blunt UNGA Message After Sharif’s Speech

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar delivered a sharp response to Pakistan at the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly on Saturday. Without directly naming Pakistan or Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Jaishankar referred to the remarks made at the UN a day earlier.

Jaishankar accused Pakistan of presenting a distorted version of events and attempting to justify terrorism. He also stressed that India would retain its right to defend itself against terror threats.

‘Serial Practitioner of Terrorism’: Jaishankar’s Strong Message

Taking an apparent dig at Pakistan, Jaishankar said, “Yesterday, a serial practitioner of terrorism misrepresented facts before this assembly.”

He further said arguments had been raised to “normalise terrorism” and seek immunity from its consequences. “That will not stand,” Jaishankar said, making it clear that India’s position on terrorism remained unchanged.

He also linked the future of India-Pakistan ties to the issue of terrorism. “Friendship and goodwill cannot coexist with terrorism,” he said, adding that it was for the perpetrator to change its approach.

#WATCH | New York: Addressing the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly, EAM Dr. S. Jaishankar says, “Yesterday, a serial practitioner of terrorism misrepresented facts before this assembly. Arguments were invoked to normalize terrorism and claim immunity from its… pic.twitter.com/KlIWxILcp6 — ANI (@ANI) September 26, 2026

Jaishankar Warns Against Cross-Border Terrorism

Jaishankar described terrorism as a persistent threat to global peace. He also raised concerns about terrorism allegedly backed by states and operating across borders. He called for governments involved in such activities to be held accountable.

“There must be no dilution in our zero-tolerance approach towards terrorism,” Jaishankar said. He also highlighted the financial networks supporting terrorism and called for them to be exposed and countered.

What Did Shehbaz Sharif Say at UN?

Jaishankar’s remarks came a day after Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif addressed the UNGA. Sharif spoke about the 2025 India-Pakistan military confrontation and described India’s Operation Sindoor as an act of “external aggression”. He also claimed Pakistan’s response was an exercise of its right to self-defence.

Sharif praised Pakistan Army chief Asim Munir and the armed forces for their role during the confrontation. He also thanked US President Donald Trump for what he called his “timely intervention” during the conflict.

Trump later shared an 87-second clip of Sharif’s UN speech on Truth Social without adding a comment.

Operation Sindoor Remains at Centre of India-Pakistan Dispute

India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7, 2025, following the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people. India said the operation targeted terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

New Delhi has rejected claims that Trump’s intervention directly brought the military action to an end. India has maintained that the pause followed a request from Pakistan’s Director General of Military Operations to his Indian counterpart.

The exchange at the UNGA has once again brought the India-Pakistan dispute, terrorism and the events surrounding Operation Sindoor into focus.