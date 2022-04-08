Earlier on Sunday, the no confidence motion against Imran Khan was dismissed by Pakistan deputy speaker Qasim Suri. Imran Khan then called for fresh elections, a move which was criticized by Opposition parties.

In a major setback for Imran Khan, the Supreme Court of Pakistan on Thursday said that the dismissal of the no-confidence motion against Imran Khan was unconstitutional and called for reconstitution of the national assembly. He will now be facing a no confidence motion at 10 am on Saturday.

Amid calls demanding resignation, Imran Khan addressed the people of Pakistan last year and said that he will ‘play the last ball’ and will not tender his resignation. He also alleged a foreign conspiracy to remove him from power.

If Imran Khan loses the no-trust vote on Sunday, he will become the first prime minister to be removed through a no-trust vote. Shahbaz Sharif, who is the brother of the former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, is among the frontrunners to become the next Prime Minister of Pakistan.