Tuesday, January 28, 2025
we-woman
Seven More Young Men Forcibly Disappeared In Balochistan

At least seven young men have gone missing in Balochistan, allegedly abducted by Pakistani security forces. This wave of enforced disappearances, which has been intensifying in recent weeks, highlights the ongoing human rights crisis in the region.

Seven More Young Men Forcibly Disappeared In Balochistan


The issue of enforced disappearances continues to escalate in Balochistan as reports surface of at least seven young men allegedly abducted by Pakistani security forces in recent days. This alarming trend adds to the growing number of disappearances in the region, with human rights organizations sounding the alarm over the situation.

According to the Balochistan Post, Javed Baloch, a journalist from Gwadar, took to social media to share the news of the abduction of two of his relatives, Zakir Somar and Naseem Hameed, who were taken from Ghati Dhur Chowk in Gwadar. Their disappearance marks a significant escalation in the ongoing human rights crisis in the region.

In Panjgur district, Pakistani security forces reportedly raided the home of Rahim Bakhsh early Saturday morning, detaining his three sons—Irshad, Siddique, and Zahir. The men were taken to an undisclosed location, and their families have been left in the dark regarding their whereabouts. The raid has sparked outrage among local residents, with many fearing further arbitrary detentions.

In Barkhan, the forced disappearance of two more individuals—Aslam Khetran and Nadi Gulaf Marri—has raised concerns. Both men were allegedly abducted by individuals in plain clothes driving a government-registered vehicle, further suggesting the involvement of state actors in these unlawful actions.

Continuing Abductions

The series of abductions in January 2025 alone has seen at least two dozen Baloch individuals forcibly disappeared. Among them, Musafir Pasran and Ilahi Bakhsh, two shepherds from Tank Harkshan village in Awaran district, were taken into custody by Pakistani forces and have not been seen since. Their brother, Garebo, was also detained a week earlier, and his current status remains unknown.

The situation continues to deteriorate, with security forces conducting further raids, such as the one on January 19 in Majboorabad Bostan and Isai villages in Panjgur. During this operation, three men—Yasir, Hayat, and Jaleel—were taken into custody by Pakistani intelligence and security agencies.

Local human rights organizations have expressed grave concern over the increasing frequency of these abductions, accusing the Pakistani forces of using enforced disappearances as a tool of intimidation to control the Baloch population. These organizations are calling for immediate action to halt these violations of human rights and demand accountability from the Pakistani authorities.

(With ANI Inputs)

balochistan Pakistan

