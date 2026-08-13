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Home > World News > Seven US Soldiers Killed During Violent Clash On US Warship Abraham Lincoln?

Seven US Soldiers Killed During Violent Clash On US Warship Abraham Lincoln?

Unverified reports from Iranian state media allege a fatal clash aboard the USS Abraham Lincoln. While the US Navy has not confirmed these claims.

USS Abraham Lincoln (IMAGE: X)
USS Abraham Lincoln (IMAGE: X)

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Published: Thu 2026-08-13 17:38 IST

Reports from Iranian state media claiming that seven US Navy personnel were killed and several others injured in a violent clash aboard the USS Abraham Lincoln have sparked international concern regarding conditions on the aircraft carrier. The alleged incident is reportedly linked to growing frustration among crew members over the carrier’s prolonged deployment and deteriorating living conditions. However, these claims have not been independently verified by the US Navy or any major international news outlets, and details surrounding the alleged confrontation remain unconfirmed.

Clash Reportedly Erupted Over Prolonged Deployment

According to the reports, the confrontation allegedly occurred after US Central Command (CENTCOM) commander Vice Admiral Brad Cooper boarded the ship to address mounting grievances from the crew. Families of sailors and Marines stationed aboard the vessel have reportedly expressed concerns for months regarding the extended duration of the mission. The reports allege that Cooper was met with jeers and projectiles during the assembly, after which the situation escalated into a physical altercation involving edged weapons. Iranian media claimed seven personnel were killed and several others wounded; however, no official U.S. source has corroborated these specific details.

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USS Abraham Lincoln Faces Record-Setting Deployment

The USS Abraham Lincoln has been deployed to the region for over 250 days, marking one of the US Navy’s longest continuous carrier deployments in the modern era. Reports indicate the ship has spent approximately 208 consecutive days at sea, with only a brief port call in Oman this past July. This extended duration has reportedly intensified concerns among sailors and their families regarding crew fatigue, supply shortages, ship maintenance, and overall personnel welfare.

US Senators Raise Questions Over Crew Welfare

The emergence of these rumors coincides with formal inquiries from US lawmakers regarding conditions aboard the carrier. Democratic senators have cited reports of severe supply shortages, persistent plumbing failures, and escalating mental-health concerns affecting the crew. In a formal letter dated August 12, 2026, Senator Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) pressed Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth and Acting Secretary of the Navy Hung Cao for a comprehensive assessment regarding the welfare of the approximately 5,000 sailors and Marines currently serving aboard the USS Abraham Lincoln.
Also Read: Ex-Punjab Deputy CM Sukhbir Singh Badal Suffers Injuries After Fatal Attack in Nanded Gurudwara

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Seven US Soldiers Killed During Violent Clash On US Warship Abraham Lincoln?
Tags: CENTCOM Brad CooperUS Navy deployment extensionUSS Abraham Lincoln incidentUSS Abraham Lincoln newsUSS Abraham Lincoln welfare concerns

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