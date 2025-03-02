Several Arrested as Anti-Musk Protests Break Out at New York Tesla Dealership

Several people were arrested during a protest outside a New York City Tesla dealership against owner Elon Musk's role in sweeping cuts to the US federal workforce.

Several people were arrested Saturday during a protest outside a New York City Tesla dealership against owner Elon Musk’s role in sweeping cuts to the US federal workforce, following President Donald Trump’s appointment of him as the head of the so-called Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The protest involved hundreds of people, Reuters reported, quoting the police.

Scenes of protests also unfolded outside Tesla showrooms in Jacksonville, Florida, Tucson, Arizona, and other cities, leading to traffic snarls, the report said.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The demonstrators, the report said, were also seen waving signs reading “Burn a Tesla: Save Democracy,” and “No Dictators in the USA.”

Musk is leading an unprecedented push to shrink the federal government, which has resulted in thousands of employees getting fired.

ALSO READ: Europe Facing ‘Once in a Generation Moment’, UK PM Starmer Says as World Leaders Discuss Ending War in Ukraine