Several Dead After Tour Bus Returning To New York City From Niagara Falls Crashes: All You Need To Know

A tour bus carrying 51 passengers from Niagara Falls to New York City crashed and rolled over on Interstate 90 near Pembroke, New York, on Friday. It left several people dead and dozens injured, according to New York State Police. The accident happened at around 12:40 pm.

Trooper James O’Callaghan, a police spokesperson, confirmed that everyone on board suffered some level of injury, with children also among the passengers. “Multiple people have died, several are trapped, and more than 50 were injured,” he said.

Police said the bus lost control, veered into the median, and overturned into a ditch. No other vehicles were involved. The driver survived and is cooperating with investigators. Authorities believe many passengers were thrown from the bus after its windows shattered during the crash, as most were likely not wearing seat belts.

Emergency services launched a large rescue effort, with multiple helicopters and ambulances rushing victims to area hospitals. Erie County Medical Center in Buffalo reported receiving at least eight patients by mid-afternoon. Mercy Flight and local fire departments were also at the scene.

“The bus is heavily damaged, and the scene is devastating,” O’Callaghan said. Witness Powell Stephens from Medina described seeing shattered windows, scattered personal belongings, and debris spread across the road.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul said she had been briefed on the “tragic tour bus accident” and that her office is working closely with police and local officials.

Authorities closed a large section of the Thruway in both directions and asked drivers to avoid the area as rescue operations continued. Investigators are now working to determine what caused the crash.

