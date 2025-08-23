LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
David Corenswet Cyril Ramaphosa Emine Erdogan Amaal Mallik russia gaza deepika padukone English Premier League 2025 Anjali Garg David Corenswet Cyril Ramaphosa Emine Erdogan Amaal Mallik russia gaza deepika padukone English Premier League 2025 Anjali Garg David Corenswet Cyril Ramaphosa Emine Erdogan Amaal Mallik russia gaza deepika padukone English Premier League 2025 Anjali Garg David Corenswet Cyril Ramaphosa Emine Erdogan Amaal Mallik russia gaza deepika padukone English Premier League 2025 Anjali Garg
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
David Corenswet Cyril Ramaphosa Emine Erdogan Amaal Mallik russia gaza deepika padukone English Premier League 2025 Anjali Garg David Corenswet Cyril Ramaphosa Emine Erdogan Amaal Mallik russia gaza deepika padukone English Premier League 2025 Anjali Garg David Corenswet Cyril Ramaphosa Emine Erdogan Amaal Mallik russia gaza deepika padukone English Premier League 2025 Anjali Garg David Corenswet Cyril Ramaphosa Emine Erdogan Amaal Mallik russia gaza deepika padukone English Premier League 2025 Anjali Garg
LIVE TV
Home > World > Several Dead After Tour Bus Returning To New York City From Niagara Falls Crashes: All You Need To Know

Several Dead After Tour Bus Returning To New York City From Niagara Falls Crashes: All You Need To Know

Trooper James O’Callaghan, a police spokesperson, confirmed that everyone on board suffered some level of injury, with children also among the passengers.

Multiple people killed in Niagara Falls tour bus crash
Multiple people killed in Niagara Falls tour bus crash

Published By: Shivam Verma
Published: August 23, 2025 02:18:27 IST

A tour bus carrying 51 passengers from Niagara Falls to New York City crashed and rolled over on Interstate 90 near Pembroke, New York, on Friday. It left several people dead and dozens injured, according to New York State Police. The accident happened at around 12:40 pm.

Trooper James O’Callaghan, a police spokesperson, confirmed that everyone on board suffered some level of injury, with children also among the passengers. “Multiple people have died, several are trapped, and more than 50 were injured,” he said.

Police said the bus lost control, veered into the median, and overturned into a ditch. No other vehicles were involved. The driver survived and is cooperating with investigators. Authorities believe many passengers were thrown from the bus after its windows shattered during the crash, as most were likely not wearing seat belts.

Emergency services launched a large rescue effort, with multiple helicopters and ambulances rushing victims to area hospitals. Erie County Medical Center in Buffalo reported receiving at least eight patients by mid-afternoon. Mercy Flight and local fire departments were also at the scene.

“The bus is heavily damaged, and the scene is devastating,” O’Callaghan said. Witness Powell Stephens from Medina described seeing shattered windows, scattered personal belongings, and debris spread across the road.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul said she had been briefed on the “tragic tour bus accident” and that her office is working closely with police and local officials.

Authorities closed a large section of the Thruway in both directions and asked drivers to avoid the area as rescue operations continued. Investigators are now working to determine what caused the crash.

ALSO READ: Mark Carney Issues Big Statement, Canada To Drop Many Of Its Retaliatory Tariffs On US, Know Why

Tags: new yorkNiagara Falls

RELATED News

Turkey’s First Lady Writes To Melania Trump, Urges Her To Speak Out On Gaza: ‘I Have Faith That…’
Ukraine Envoy Urges Greater Indian Role In Peace Talks With Russia: ‘We Expect More…’
Explained: What the 2020 Investigation Into John Bolton Tells Us About the DOJ’s New Probe
Gaza War: How Serious is Benjamin Netanyahu About ‘Greater Israel’? Expert Gives His Verdict
SCO Summit 2025: Why PM Modi Will Visit Japan Before Heading to China

LATEST NEWS

Rajasthan: CM Bhajanlal Sharma Distributes Girls And E-cycles To Working Women
Bigg Boss 19: Is Amaal Mallik All Set To Enter Salman Khan’s Hosted Show? Singer’s Father Drops A Big Hint
Did IVE Copy ALLDAY PROJECT’s FAMOUS? ‘XOXZ’ Teaser Fuels Plagiarism Controversy
Coolie Contest Scam? Rajinikanth’s Team Denies Malaysia ‘Meet & Greet’ Contest, Calls It Fake
Immediate Transfers In Delhi Police: Is It A Routine Exercise Or Related To The Delhi CM Assault Incident?
How Jungkook Became BTS’ Golden Maknae? K-Pop Icon’s Casting Story Revealed!
Is Akshay Kumar’s Rowdy Rathore 2 Happening? Makers Extremely Confident After Finalising Script
SCO Summit 2025: Why PM Modi Will Visit Japan Before Heading to China
ADR Report Reveals India’s Wealthiest and Poorest CMs
Mahindra BE 6 Batman Edition Sells Out In 135 Seconds: A Historic EV Launch
Several Dead After Tour Bus Returning To New York City From Niagara Falls Crashes: All You Need To Know

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Several Dead After Tour Bus Returning To New York City From Niagara Falls Crashes: All You Need To Know

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Several Dead After Tour Bus Returning To New York City From Niagara Falls Crashes: All You Need To Know
Several Dead After Tour Bus Returning To New York City From Niagara Falls Crashes: All You Need To Know
Several Dead After Tour Bus Returning To New York City From Niagara Falls Crashes: All You Need To Know
Several Dead After Tour Bus Returning To New York City From Niagara Falls Crashes: All You Need To Know

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?