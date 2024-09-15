Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Change Mode:

Change Font Size:

Sunday, September 15, 2024
Live Tv

Several Dead In English Channel Crossing Attempt From France, Authorities Report

Early Sunday, a tragic attempt to cross the English Channel from northern France resulted in multiple deaths, according to French authorities.

Several Dead In English Channel Crossing Attempt From France, Authorities Report

Early Sunday, a tragic attempt to cross the English Channel from northern France resulted in multiple deaths, according to French authorities. The incident highlights the severe risks associated with such perilous journeys.

Rescue Efforts Underway

A significant rescue operation is in progress, with survivors being taken to a sports hall in the northern town of Ambleteuse for immediate care, as reported by the Pas-de-Calais prefecture. On Saturday, French coast guard and navy vessels successfully rescued around 200 people from the treacherous waters in the Pas-de-Calais region.

READ MORE: U.S. Urges India To Ban Russian Media RT; MEA Officials Say ‘The Matter Does Not Pertain To India’

Recent History of Maritime Disasters

This incident follows a similar tragedy nearly two weeks ago, when a boat carrying migrants was torn apart while crossing the English Channel, resulting in the deaths of 13 people. French maritime authorities observed 18 attempts to depart from France to Britain on Saturday, further emphasizing the ongoing danger of these crossings.

Yearly Toll of Migrant Crossings

According to the International Organization for Migration, at least 43 migrants have died or gone missing while attempting to cross to the UK this year. Notable incidents include the deaths of four migrants in July when an inflatable boat capsized, and five deaths in April involving a child. Earlier in January, five individuals were either recovered from the sea or found washed ashore after a migrant boat encountered difficulties in severe winter conditions.

Ongoing Risks and Challenges

As rescue operations continue, the high-risk nature of crossing the English Channel remains evident. The frequent tragedies highlight the urgent need for effective measures to address the dangers faced by those seeking refuge and a new life across this perilous maritime route.

(Includes inputs from online sources)

ALSO READ: Severe Flooding In Myanmar: Typhoon Yagi’s Impact Causes 74 Deaths

Filed under

Deaths english channel France Migrants

Also Read

Modi Criticizes JMM Over Alleged Support For Rohingyas & Bangladeshis At Jamshedpur Rally

Modi Criticizes JMM Over Alleged Support For Rohingyas & Bangladeshis At Jamshedpur Rally

Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi 2024: Key Dates, Celebrations, And Observances In India

Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi 2024: Key Dates, Celebrations, And Observances In India

Haiti Gas Truck Explosion Claims 25 Lives, Dozens Injured

Haiti Gas Truck Explosion Claims 25 Lives, Dozens Injured

Kartik Aaryan Shares Heartfelt Birthday Tribute To ‘Chandu Champion’ Director Kabir Khan

Kartik Aaryan Shares Heartfelt Birthday Tribute To ‘Chandu Champion’ Director Kabir Khan

Assad Appoints Former Minister Jalali As New Syrian Government Head Amid EU Sanctions

Assad Appoints Former Minister Jalali As New Syrian Government Head Amid EU Sanctions

Entertainment

Kartik Aaryan Shares Heartfelt Birthday Tribute To ‘Chandu Champion’ Director Kabir Khan

Kartik Aaryan Shares Heartfelt Birthday Tribute To ‘Chandu Champion’ Director Kabir Khan

Justin Timberlake Pleads Guilty to Impaired Driving in New York

Justin Timberlake Pleads Guilty to Impaired Driving in New York

Britney Spears’ Ex Sam Asghari Sparks Dating Rumors With THIS Woman

Britney Spears’ Ex Sam Asghari Sparks Dating Rumors With THIS Woman

Strictly Come Dancing 2024 Couples: Professional Each Celebrity Will Dance With Revealed

Strictly Come Dancing 2024 Couples: Professional Each Celebrity Will Dance With Revealed

Tommy Cash: Country Musician, Younger Brother Of Music Icon Johnny Cash Dies At 84

Tommy Cash: Country Musician, Younger Brother Of Music Icon Johnny Cash Dies At 84

Lifestyle

Where Is The Loneliest Place On Earth? All You Need To Know About Point Nemo

Where Is The Loneliest Place On Earth? All You Need To Know About Point Nemo

Understanding Pregnancy Cravings: The Science Explained

Understanding Pregnancy Cravings: The Science Explained

The Miracle Drug: Ozempic’s Surprising Benefits Beyond Weight Loss

The Miracle Drug: Ozempic’s Surprising Benefits Beyond Weight Loss

Paris Is No Longer The World’s Top Romantic Destination! Check Out Who Took The First Spot

Paris Is No Longer The World’s Top Romantic Destination! Check Out Who Took The First

From Rat Race To Tranquility: Why Indians Are Embracing Slow Living

From Rat Race To Tranquility: Why Indians Are Embracing Slow Living

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox