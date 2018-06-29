At least 5 people are reported to be dead and several others injured in a shooting incident which took place in a newsroom of Capital Gazette newspaper in US city of Annapolis, Maryland which is situated at a distance of just one hour from Washington DC. According to reports, around 6 people were shot at in the newspaper office on Thursday afternoon in US. Reports say that out of those who have been targeted, 4 have been rushed to the nearby hospital and are said to be in critical stage. Meanwhile, according to local media reports, at least one suspect has been detained by the police is in its custody presently. However, at the moment it is not confirmed whether there were multiple shooters who targeted civilians in the building housing the Capital Gazette newspaper.
