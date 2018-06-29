At least 5 have been killed and several others are injured after a shooting incident which took place in the newsroom of The Capital Gazette newspaper situated in Annapolis, United States. According to initial reports, the police has nabbed one suspect while the injured have been shifted to a nearby hospital. So far, there is no information about the exact number of casualities but the local auhtorities are monitoring the situation.

At least 5 people are reported to be dead and several others injured in a shooting incident which took place in a newsroom of Capital Gazette newspaper in US city of Annapolis, Maryland which is situated at a distance of just one hour from Washington DC. According to reports, around 6 people were shot at in the newspaper office on Thursday afternoon in US. Reports say that out of those who have been targeted, 4 have been rushed to the nearby hospital and are said to be in critical stage. Meanwhile, according to local media reports, at least one suspect has been detained by the police is in its custody presently. However, at the moment it is not confirmed whether there were multiple shooters who targeted civilians in the building housing the Capital Gazette newspaper.

Updating …

For all the latest World News, download NewsX App

Read More