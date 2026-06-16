‘Several Indians Lost Their Lives’: With Trump In The Room, PM Modi Flags Indian Deaths In West Asia Conflict At G7

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said the Global South is looking for meaningful partnerships rather than aid from the international community, stressing that developing nations want to play an active role in global progress instead of remaining passive beneficiaries. Addressing the Outreach Session on “Forging New Partnerships and Rebuilding International Solidarity” at the 52nd G7 Summit in Evian, France, PM Modi called for a new approach to international cooperation based on equality, dignity and shared responsibility.

Call to move beyond donor-recipient mindset

“Today, the Global South has high expectations from the international community. However, what they seek is not assistance, but partnership. They do not wish to remain beneficiaries of global development; they want to become participants in it,” the Prime Minister said.

Emphasising the need for a more inclusive model of cooperation, PM Modi said countries should work together as equal partners while collectively addressing common global challenges.

“We must move beyond the donor-recipient mindset and work as equal partners. We must walk together, not merely alongside one another. Partnerships must be associated with dignity rather than dependency. Through such efforts, we can lay a strong foundation for sustainable development for future generations,” the PM said.

Dialogue and cooperation key to resolving global conflicts

Highlighting India’s position on international disputes, the Prime Minister said global solidarity can only become meaningful when nations work together to tackle shared concerns through dialogue and diplomacy.

“International partnerships and global solidarity can become meaningful only when we collectively address shared challenges. India firmly believes that the lasting resolution of tensions and conflicts in different parts of the world can only be achieved through dialogue, diplomacy, and international cooperation,” he added.

PM Modi also referred to the situation in West Asia and welcomed recent progress in peace efforts, including the Iran-US peace deal, while pointing to the human and economic impact of the conflict on the region.

Concerns over maritime trade and regional stability

“We welcome the progress made in peace efforts in West Asia. This conflict has caused loss of life and property in our friendly countries in the region. Disruptions to maritime trade through the Strait of Hormuz have affected the global economy. Several Indian civilians have also lost their lives,” the PM said.

The Prime Minister underlined the importance of protecting maritime trade routes and ensuring the safety of seafarers who play a crucial role in connecting countries through global commerce.

“Ensuring the safety of seafarers, who connect nations through global maritime trade, is our collective responsibility. We must ensure that sea routes remain secure and that seafarers can carry out their duties without fear,” he added.

Reaffirming India’s commitment to international cooperation, PM Modi said, “India stands fully prepared to work with all its partners on these important issues.”

PM Modi arrived in Evian earlier on Tuesday at the invitation of French President Emmanuel Macron. This marks India’s 13th participation in the G7 Summit as a partner nation.

(With inputs from ANI)

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