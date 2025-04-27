Several people have been killed and multiple others injured after a vehicle plowed into a crowd attending a street festival in Vancouver.

Several people have been killed and multiple others injured after a vehicle plowed into a crowd attending a street festival in Vancouver on Saturday evening, CBC News reported, citing the police. According to the report, the incident took place shortly after 8 p.m. near East 41st Avenue and Fraser Street, where the Lapu Lapu Day Block Party was underway.

Vancouver police confirmed that the driver involved is now in custody. In a statement posted on X, the Vancouver Police Department said, “More information would be released as the investigation unfolds.”

A number of people have been killed and multiple others are injured after a driver drove into a crowd at a street festival at E. 41st Avenue and Fraser shortly after 8 p.m. tonight. The driver is in custody. We will provide more information as the investigation unfolds. pic.twitter.com/Iqh5AK5Au3 — Vancouver Police (@VancouverPD) April 27, 2025 Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Earlier in the evening, videos circulating on social media showed a chaotic scene with emergency crews rushing to assist victims, the report said, adding that several individuals were seen lying on the ground, some appearing visibly injured.

(This is a breaking news story and will be updated)

ALSO READ: Trump Says US Ships Should Be Allowed To Pass Through Panama And Suez Canals ‘Free Of Charge’