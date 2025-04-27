Home
Sunday, April 27, 2025
Live Tv
  Several Killed, Multiple Others Injured As Vehicle Drives Into Vancouver Street Festival Crowd

Several Killed, Multiple Others Injured As Vehicle Drives Into Vancouver Street Festival Crowd

Several people have been killed and multiple others injured after a vehicle plowed into a crowd attending a street festival in Vancouver.

Several people have been killed and multiple others injured after a vehicle plowed into a crowd attending a street festival in Vancouver on Saturday evening, CBC News reported, citing the police. According to the report, the incident took place shortly after 8 p.m. near East 41st Avenue and Fraser Street, where the Lapu Lapu Day Block Party was underway.

Vancouver police confirmed that the driver involved is now in custody. In a statement posted on X, the Vancouver Police Department said, “More information would be released as the investigation unfolds.”

Earlier in the evening, videos circulating on social media showed a chaotic scene with emergency crews rushing to assist victims, the report said, adding that several individuals were seen lying on the ground, some appearing visibly injured.

(This is a breaking news story and will be updated)

Filed under

Vancouver news Vancouver police Vancouver street festival

NIA Takes Over Pahalgam Terror Attack Probe, Identifies Key Terrorists And Questions Eyewitnesses
Several Killed, Multiple Others Injured As Vehicle Drives Into Vancouver Street Festival Crowd
Civilian Shot Dead By Unknown Gunmen In Kupwara, Investigation Underway
Shehbaz Sharif Sends Condolences To Iran, Slips Kashmir into Conversation Anyway: Classic Pakistan Behaviour
A Letter Written Onboard Titanic Before It Sank Sells For Almost $400,000 At Auction –...
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas Names Hussein al-Sheikh as Deputy, Signalling Succession Plan
