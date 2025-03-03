Several Proposals for Ukraine Ceasefire on Table: UK After France Floats One-Month Truce

France, Britain and potentially other EU countries have offered to send troops to Ukraine in the event of a potential ceasefire.

Hours after France on Monday announced that UK-France have floated a proposal for a month-long partial truce between Russia and Ukraine that could pave the way for peace talks, Britain said there were several possible proposals on the table for a possible ceasefire, foreign media reported.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

“There are clearly a number of options on the table,” Reuters quoted Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s spokesperson as saying. “I’m just not getting into a running commentary on the options”, the spokesperson added.

Earlier, President Emmanuel Macron and his foreign minister had suggested that France and Britain proposed a partial one-month truce to halt the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine. According to reports, the partial truce would cover air, sea and energy infrastructure attacks but not include ground fighting.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

European countries, led by UK and France, are exploring options for a peace deal including Ukraine after last week’s episode between US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

European leaders had gathered in London on Sunday for an emergency summit to chalk out a Ukraine peace plan to present to the United States.

Responding to a question on whether he was aware of the plan for truce mentioned by Macron, Zelenskyy reportedly said, “I’m aware of everything.”

France, Britain and potentially other EU countries have offered to send troops to Ukraine in the event of a potential ceasefire, but say they would want guarantees from the US in some form.

ALSO READ: UK, France Propose One-Month Truce Between Russia and Ukraine