Friday, March 7, 2025
Several Trains Cancelled at France’s Busiest Station After WW2 Bomb Found in Paris

Some local train services in Paris won't resume until mid-afternoon, BBC reported, citing a social media update from train line RER B.

Several Trains Cancelled at France’s Busiest Station After WW2 Bomb Found in Paris

(Image courtesy: BBC)


The Eurostar and other trains were halted at Gare du Nord and local commuter lines were also affected, with diversions reported across stations as police worked to disable the unexploded WW2 device that workers had found overnight, according to multiple foreign media reports.

Some local train services in Paris won’t resume until mid-afternoon, BBC reported, citing a social media update from train line RER B, a direct rail link between Paris and Paris-Charles de Gaulle Airport. Services have been disrupted across entire RER B, which is also one of five main train lines connecting the city to the surrounding suburbs, the report said.

 

Eurostar trains that have been cancelled:

London to Paris: The first four Eurostar trains to Paris, with the earliest scheduled for 06:01 GMT, stand cancelled with the fifth one scheduled for 10:41 GMT—reportedly showing on the online departure board as normal.

Paris to London: According to the BBC, the first six trains scheduled to depart from Paris for London have been cancelled, with the seventh train, at 12:09 CET, showing as running.

Gare du Nord, Europe’s busiest rail station—serves 214 million passengers a year, the BBC reported, citing Eurostar.

 

 

 

