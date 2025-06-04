Severe Thunderstorm Warning In Central Oklahoma: Residents Urged To Take Shelter

A powerful storm system prompted the National Weather Service (NWS) office in Norman to issue a Severe Thunderstorm Warning at 3:19 p.m. on Tuesday, June 3.

A powerful storm system prompted the National Weather Service (NWS) office in Norman to issue a Severe Thunderstorm Warning at 3:19 p.m. on Tuesday, June 3. The warning covers parts of Logan and Oklahoma counties, including northwestern Oklahoma County and southern Logan County. It will remain in effect until 4:00 p.m. CDT.

According to meteorologists, the storm system is showing alarming potential, with radar indicating wind gusts reaching up to 60 miles per hour and hail up to one inch in diameter. The storm was tracked approximately 8 miles northwest of Edmond, moving northeast at 25 mph.

“This is a dangerous storm,” read the alert issued by the NWS. “For your protection, move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building.”

What’s at Risk?

The NWS emphasized that hail damage to vehicles and wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees is likely. Communities in the potential path of this severe thunderstorm include Navina, Guthrie, Meridian, Seward, and Edmond.

While the warning is based on radar indications, the impact on residents could be very real and immediate. Quarter-sized hail can cause dents and break windows, and 60 mph winds have the potential to knock down branches or even entire trees, especially if the ground is saturated or weakened.

Understanding the Warning

A severe thunderstorm warning is issued when severe weather is either occurring or imminent. In this case, the forecast meets two specific criteria: wind speeds of 58 mph or higher and/or hail at least one inch in diameter. This isn’t just a routine summer shower—it’s a storm capable of causing real harm and disruption.

Safety Measures to Take Right Now

With the warning in place, residents are strongly advised to act quickly and cautiously:

Seek shelter indoors, preferably in a windowless interior room on the lowest level.

Avoid using electrical appliances or plumbing, as lightning strikes can travel through wiring and pipes.

Keep a battery-powered weather radio close in case of power outages.

Secure loose outdoor items such as patio furniture, grills, or tools, which could turn into hazardous projectiles.

Bring pets inside and postpone any outdoor plans until the storm has safely passed.

The coming hour could prove to be challenging for residents in the affected counties. While these warnings are often precautionary, the risks are real. The NWS and local authorities urge everyone to stay alert, stay informed, and most importantly—stay safe.

