Sunday, September 1, 2024

Severe Tropical Storm Shanshan Claims 7 Lives & Causes Damage In Japan

Downgraded from a typhoon, tropical cyclone Shanshan has left seven people dead & caused extensive damage, as it moved along the Pacific coast of central Japan on Sunday.

As a result, services of some Shinkansen (bullet train) services have now been disrupted, but the Tokyo-Osaka route, which had experienced suspensions, is expected to resume service on Sunday evening.

Further in southwestern Japan, Fukuoka reported its seventh death related to Shanshan on Sunday. Reports Kyodo news agency.

Meanwhile, the Japan Meteorological Agency has issued warnings for landslides, flooding, and rising river levels in both western and eastern Japan, attributing these risks to the ground destabilized by record-breaking rainfall since the storm’s landfall on Thursday.

As per the agency, the combination of unstable atmospheric conditions due to rain clouds and the influx of warm, moist air from a Pacific high-pressure system has led to heavy rain and thunderstorms at eastern Japan.

Earlier, the typhoon had advanced eastward, bringing torrential rain that triggered landslide and flood warnings across vast areas far from the storm’s center.

