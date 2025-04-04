Home
Friday, April 4, 2025
Severe Weather In US Strikes South and Midwest, Causing Tornadoes, Flooding and Fatalities

Severe weather conditions continued to ravage parts of the South and Midwest on Friday, with torrential rains, dangerous flash floods, and the aftermath of powerful tornadoes that have already claimed at least seven lives, the Associated Press reported. Meteorologists warned that the threat of catastrophic flooding and additional tornadoes remains high, as multiple rounds of intense storms are expected through Saturday.

According to the report, heavy rains and thunderstorms were reported throughout the central US, particularly in Arkansas, Tennessee, and Kentucky, where powerful storms moved across the region. The National Weather Service’s Storm Prediction Center issued warnings for severe thunderstorms with the potential to spawn more tornadoes and hail, affecting a region with a population of over 2 million people.

The deadly storm system first struck earlier this week, bringing powerful tornadoes that left a trail of devastation in Tennessee, Missouri, and Indiana. Among those killed were a man and his daughter in Tennessee, whose home was destroyed, and a man in Indiana whose vehicle struck downed power lines. In Missouri, Garry Moore, chief of the Whitewater Fire Protection District, was killed while attempting to help a stranded motorist.

In Tennessee, Governor Bill Lee confirmed that entire neighborhoods in the town of Selmer had been “completely wiped out” by the storms. He urged residents to remain vigilant and continue monitoring the weather, as more severe storms were anticipated. “Don’t let your guard down,” he warned at a Thursday evening news conference, according to AP.

As the storms persisted, flash flooding became a significant concern in several parts of the region, including southeastern Missouri and western Kentucky. The National Weather Service issued warnings for “life-threatening flash flooding,” and water rescues were already underway in parts of Nashville, Tennessee, where the torrential rains could last for several days. In Kentucky, heavy rain was expected to cause record flooding in areas that typically don’t experience such extremes, leading to the inundation of at least 25 state highways, particularly in the west.

Meanwhile, the Federal Emergency Management Agency has mobilised resources to assist in preparing to distribute food, water, cots, and generators. Local authorities in Kentucky and Tennessee have also reportedly staged sandbagging operations to mitigate flooding risks.

In Arkansas, severe tornadoes caused widespread damage, including a tornado near Blytheville that lifted debris to 25,000 feet, the report said. The state’s emergency management office reported damage across 22 counties from tornadoes, hail, and flooding. In northeast Arkansas, a powerful tornado with 150 mph winds flattened homes and tossed cars into trees, leaving a community in shock.

Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves reported significant damage, with at least 60 homes affected, and western Kentucky also saw injuries, including four people who were hurt while taking shelter in a vehicle under a church carport.

Forecasters have attributed the extreme weather to an unstable atmosphere, abundant moisture streaming from the Gulf of Mexico, and strong wind shear, which they say together fuelled the violent storms. Meteorologists also warned that the situation could worsen as the storms continue to move across the region, creating additional risks for flooding, tornadoes, and property damage.

Filed under

flash floods in US tornadoes in US torrential rains in US US weather update

newsx

