Shakib Al Hasan’s House Attacked by Mob: Did His Appearance at Sheikh Hasina’s Presser Spark the Violence?

The house of former Bangladesh International cricket team captain Shakib Al Hasan in the Magura district was attacked on Wednesday evening when unknown elements vandalised his house and attempted to burn it down. This happened mere hours after Shakib’s involvement in the virtual media interaction initiated by former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina from Delhi.

Though it has been alleged by the locals that petrol bombs were hurled on the property, this has not yet been confirmed by the police authorities. There were no reports of any injuries.

Why Was Shakib Al Hasan’s House Attacked?

The mob attacked Shakib’s house after his involvement in the virtual interaction with Sheikh Hasina because, apart from being a famous cricketer, he was also a former member of parliament from the Magura-1 constituency of the Awami League.

Before the start of the program, there were strong objections raised by the leaders of BNP, Jamaat-e-Islami and NCP to this program.

Post the attack, the leaders of Awami League have claimed that the attackers were targeting Shakib’s home due to his involvement in the online interaction and his association with the erstwhile ruling party.

However, no such link has been found by the Bangladeshi authorities so far in connection with the incident and the online interaction.

What Happened During the Attack?

The attack occurred around 8:45 pm local time at the house of Shakib in Magura. It has been reported that people heard some explosion-like sound in their neighbourhood similar to firecrackers.

As per the information obtained from the police, some unidentified men threw stones and bricks at Shakib’s home, breaking many windows and attempting to burn the house.

“Several miscreants threw brick chips at the house and vandalised windows. They also tried to set the house on fire,” Magura Sadar Police Station Officer-in-Charge Abdullah Al Mamun told The Daily Star. Police later deployed security personnel outside the residence. Officials are yet to identify the attackers.

Sheikh Hasina’s Speech Adds to Political Heat

The issue was reported days after Sheikh Hasina virtually addressed journalists from Delhi in an event organised by the Foreign Correspondents’ Club of South Asia.

During the meeting, Hasina defended her government against criticism regarding the way it handled the July-August 2024 disturbance. According to her, the student-led uprising which forced her out of office was “a meticulously designed regime change plan,” not an “organic protest.”

It did not take long for her statements to be the latest source of tension in the already volatile politics of Bangladesh.

Shakib’s Political Links Keep Him in Spotlight

Shakib is still considered one of the best all-rounders in Bangladesh. However, the politician in him has turned him into a very controversial public personality.

He won a seat in Parliament in the 2024 elections as a member of the Awami League from Magura-1. After the political change in August 2024, the party was prohibited from engaging in any political activities and several members were under legal threat. His participation in Hasina’s virtual event put him back in the spotlight of Bangladesh politics.

Shakib Still Living Outside Bangladesh

It should be noted that Shakib hasn’t come back to Bangladesh since the end of Hasina’s government period. There are several criminal cases registered against him, including the murder case, alongside other people.

The former captain stated that he is ready to return to Bangladesh and to undergo any legal procedures if he gets assurances regarding his own security and protection from harassment.

Living with his family in the USA, Shakib keeps playing franchise cricket in leagues such as the Caribbean Premier League and Lanka Premier League.

Despite ongoing investigations, authorities haven’t yet revealed whether the assault had a political background. However, the situation once again showed the level of political tension in Bangladesh.