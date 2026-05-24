Who Is Shamir Chandran? Indian-Origin Cancer Specialist Struck Off In UK Medical Register Over Conviction

An Indian origin cancer consultant was struck off the medical register in the UK, after the Tribunal decided he created a significant public safety risk, because of what he’d been convicted for. Shamir Chandran, an oncologist who had previously worked at a hospital in Newcastle, was sentenced to four years in jail in November After being found guilty of two charges of controlling and coercive behaviour and one count of cruelty to a person under sixteen. According to the BBC, the Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service (MPTS) has now mandated that his name be removed from the medical register.

What Happened Here?

According to tribunal records and sources cited by the BBC, Shamir Chandran did not show up for both his criminal trial at Carlisle Crown Court and the disciplinary trial that followed. He had a warrant issued for his arrest after he left the UK and Cumbria Police confirmed he is now wanted, the report said. The crimes committed were described as ‘targeted, systematic, and repeated’ and involved ‘intimidation, financial gain and vulnerable targets’. The report went on to say that it was directed at the vulnerable and contained some elements of premeditation. The MPTS also found that Chandran had not yet gained any understanding of ‘the gravity of his conduct or the harm he would cause’ and there was a ‘real risk’ of him causing ‘harm to another person in the future’.

What Did Shamir Chandran Say?

The tribunal also said that if Chandran is allowed to continue practising medicine, it will significantly affect the public confidence in the profession. The treatment he received in Britain, Chandran said in his emails which were attached as evidence, had ruined his medical career. He said he was ‘utterly disgusted’ by the process and that he would never work in the UK again, informing the General Medical Council (GMC) of this. Chandran also in a message said the GMC investigation compelled him to resign his NHS job and leave the country. He also said that he was no longer planning on practicing oncology and had taken up a job with another friend in a private enterprise, trying to recover his life outside of Britain.

From Where Did Shamir Chandran Receive His Medical Degree?

According to the Tribunal records, Chandran obtained his MBBS degree in 2001 from the University of Calicut Academy of Medical Sciences at Pariyaram, Kerala, and then proceeded to the UK where he practiced as an oncologist. All of that, however, the MPTS determined, was inconclusive evidence he had taken responsibility for his actions, or made any move to rehabilitate. The panel stated his rejection of the allegations along with the lack of involvement in the legal and disciplinary process also raised concerns about public protection and warranted his permanent removal from the UK medical profession.

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