Friday, March 21, 2025
Shark Tank’ Star Kevin O’Leary Called Out by CNN Panelist for Touching Her During Fiery Musk Debate

Kevin O’Leary’s fiery CNN debate over Elon Musk’s political donations took an unexpected turn when panelist Angela Rye called him out for touching her mid-conversation. The moment sparked a tense exchange, shifting focus from politics to personal boundaries.

Television personality and investor Kevin O’Leary found himself at the center of controversy during a heated discussion on CNN NewsNight. The debate, which took place on Wednesday, focused on billionaire Elon Musk’s financial contributions to Republican lawmakers who support impeaching federal judges who have blocked former President Donald Trump’s policies.

“You Don’t Have to Touch Me”

O’Leary, known for his blunt style as a panelist and “Shark Tank” investor, clashed with Angela Rye, former executive director and general counsel to the Congressional Black Caucus. The verbal sparring took a contentious turn when O’Leary reportedly touched Rye off-camera, prompting an immediate reaction.

Rye, visibly uncomfortable, addressed O’Leary’s action, saying, “You don’t have to touch me.” In response, O’Leary, in a subdued tone, remarked, “I did that nicely.”

Rye, however, firmly asserted her boundary: “I don’t want you to touch me. That’s my personal space.”

O’Leary quickly backtracked, responding, “I won’t ever do it again.”

Kevin O’Leary Debates Musk’s Political Contributions

The discussion quickly returned to the primary topic—Musk’s donations to members of Congress advocating for judicial impeachments. CNN host Abby Phillip steered the conversation toward whether these financial contributions could be categorized as lobbying.

Rye, appearing frustrated, argued that Musk’s donations surpassed the bounds of traditional lobbying and amounted to criminal behavior. She and O’Leary spoke over each other as the debate intensified.

“He [Musk] literally says thank you to the members who introduce articles of impeachment,” Rye asserted. “That is an exchange of value. That is a violation.”

O’Leary, unfazed by Rye’s accusation, responded with a sharp retort: “The oldest profession on Earth is not prostitution—it’s politicians raising money.”

Kevin O’Leary Defends Musk

He continued, defending Musk’s actions: “That has happened from the beginning of time. That’s going on forever and will continue forever. This issue around judges, this is pure politics … No laws have been broken. You don’t like it? Too bad.”

According to a report by The New York Times, Musk has contributed $6,600—the legal maximum hard-dollar donation until recently—to the campaigns of seven Republican lawmakers who have either called for “action” or the impeachment of judges who have blocked Trump’s initiatives.

Federal judges have temporarily halted several of Trump’s controversial policies, including his attempts to end birthright citizenship, freeze foreign aid, and ban transgender individuals from military service.

Filed under

Elon Musk Kevin O’Leary

