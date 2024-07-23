Sharks In Brazil Found High On Drugs!

Sharks off the coast of Brazil have been found to have high levels of cocaine in their systems, according to scientists. Marine biologists tested 13 Brazilian sharpnose sharks near Rio de Janeiro and discovered that their muscles and livers had cocaine concentrations up to 100 times higher than other aquatic creatures.

This research, conducted by the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation, is the first to detect cocaine in sharks. Experts think the cocaine might be entering the ocean from illegal drug labs or through the waste of drug users. It’s also possible, though less likely, that dumped or lost cocaine packs from traffickers could be a source.

Sara Novais, a marine eco-toxicologist, described the findings as “very important and potentially worrying.” All the female sharks studied were pregnant, but the impact of cocaine on their unborn babies is unknown. More research is needed to see if cocaine affects shark behavior. Previous studies suggest that drugs can affect animals similarly to how they affect humans.

Last year, chemical compounds from cocaine were also found in seawater samples off the south coast of England.