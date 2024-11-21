Home
Thursday, November 21, 2024
Sharon Stone To Cher: Are Celebrities Planning To Leave The US Under The Trump Administration?

As Donald Trump prepared to take office as the 47th U.S. president, several high-profile celebrities made it clear that they were considering leaving the country if he won.

Sharon Stone To Cher: Are Celebrities Planning To Leave The US Under The Trump Administration?

As Donald Trump prepared to take office as the 47th U.S. president, several high-profile celebrities made it clear that they were considering leaving the country if he won. Some of these celebrities had expressed their intentions long before the election, citing concerns over the political climate.

Celebrities Considering Moving Abroad

Sharon Stone mentioned that she was thinking about buying a house in Italy. Cher also hinted at drastic measures. Raven-Symoné and Miranda Maday said they would be getting out of the U.S. if Trump stays. Personally, Raven-Symoné mentioned specifically that she would move to Canada.

America Ferrera also had plans to relocate out of the U.S. with reports suggesting that the U.K. will be her new home. Minnie Driver, who had spent nearly three decades in Los Angeles, intends to return to her motherland in the U.K.

Whoopi Goldberg and Cardi B Mull Plans to Relocate

Whoopi Goldberg has often spoken about on her talk show that she would think of leaving the U.S. if Trump were to become the president. Cardi B even indicated in one of her social media posts that she might be leaving the country.

Elon Musk’s Family Divided

Despite his public endorsement of Trump, his own transgender daughter, Vivian Wilson, is not immune to considering leaving. This split opinion within the family itself mirrors the sentiments of other Americans seeking a new beginning in other countries due to the political situation.

Reasons for Leaving and Ideal Relocation Destinations

Many celebrities have been quoted as wanting to leave due to a political environment that could be improved or a personal ideology that better aligns elsewhere. Countries with low housing costs, easy residency processes, strong economies, and favorable political climates could be potential new homes for these celebrities.

How Americans Can Secure Residency Abroad

There are a few ways for individuals seeking to relocate to get into another country. Americans can apply for a visa, take advantage of golden visa programs, or, in fact, claim residency through links of ancestry.

