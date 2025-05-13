Shashi Tharoor Explains Why 2025 Is Not 1971: No Moral Parallel, No Strategic Similarity With Bangladesh War

As India and Pakistan settle into an uneasy ceasefire following Operation Sindoor, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor has cautioned against drawing parallels with the 1971 Indo-Pak war. Refuting comparisons to Indira Gandhi’s military win and the liberation of Bangladesh, Tharoor said the present-day conflict lacks both the moral clarity and strategic symmetry of 1971.

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, in an interview with NewsX, offered a clarification on his recent remarks, drawing a distinction between the 1971 Indo-Pak war and the current conflict in 2025. His comments, which some interpreted as a criticism of past military successes, were intended to underscore the fundamentally different strategic and moral contexts facing India today.

In an exclusive interview with NewsX, Tharoor addressed the controversy, saying, “There is no comparison between the two situations.”

“No Analogy Between Now and Then”

Tharoor was responding to public reactions that followed his earlier comment suggesting that the present situation with Pakistan bears little resemblance to the 1971 war under then-Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

“Some people were saying that we should have gone on and sort of continued the war the way in which Indira Gandhi so brilliantly did in ’71—when she rewrote the map of India, redrew the map of the subcontinent, and liberated Bangladesh,” Tharoor said.

“But to my mind, we don’t have an analogous situation in 2025.”

He laid out his reasoning in detail, citing several key differences, “We don’t have two wings of Pakistan separated by thousands of miles of Indian territory. We don’t have the logistical advantages that gave us. We don’t have the military superiority over Pakistan in the eastern sector that we had in ’71. We don’t have a transcendent moral cause—the liberation of a subject people who have been oppressed and subject to genocide.”

In 1971, India had a clearly defined mission, he argued, whereas in 2025 the objective was narrowly focused: retaliation for a terrorist attack—not an open-ended military campaign.

“No Clear Objective in Prolonging This War,” Shashi Tharoor

Tharoor questioned the logic of extending hostilities with Pakistan under current circumstances.

“We don’t have a clear objective in prolonging this war—especially when we started off by saying that we are not here to start a long war. We are here only to exact retaliation for a terrorist attack on our country,” he said.

“So what is the point of continuing shelling and killing people? To what end? To achieve what? That’s what I pointed out—there is no comparison between the two situations.”

Challenging those who took issue with his statement, Tharoor added: “If people don’t like it—and I gather from what you’re telling me that some people have objected—then they should explain to me what exactly they disagree with. Where am I wrong?”

Earlier Remarks By Shashi Tharoor

Tharoor had made similar points in an interaction with news agency ANI, where he was asked about the Congress party’s recent social media campaign that invoked Indira Gandhi’s leadership during the 1971 Bangladesh Liberation War. The campaign came shortly after the Modi government announced a ceasefire agreement with Pakistan.

Without directly commenting on the campaign, Tharoor told ANI, “The fact is that, to my mind, we had reached a stage where the escalation was needlessly getting out of control. Peace is necessary for us. The truth is that the circumstances of 1971 are not the circumstances of 2025. There are differences.”

