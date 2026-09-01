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Home > World News > Shehbaz Sharif Approaches Putin As Russian President Walks Away At SCO Summit; Then This Happens

Shehbaz Sharif Approaches Putin As Russian President Walks Away At SCO Summit; Then This Happens

As Putin appeared to walk away from the podium, Sharif followed and was seen briefly holding the Russian president’s hand.

Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit (Source:X)
Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit (Source:X)

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Published: Tue 2026-09-01 14:57 IST

An unusual moment involving Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Russian President Vladimir Putin caught attention at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit. A video from the event appeared to show Sharif making a quick move towards Putin just as the Russian leader was leaving the podium after the group photograph of the participating leaders.

Shehbaz Sharif Approaches Putin

Following the group photo, Putin was seen walking away from the podium when Sharif appeared to approach him. In the video, the Pakistani prime minister seemed to stop the Russian president by holding his hand, leading to a brief interaction between the two leaders. The moment quickly drew attention because it came shortly after another notable interaction involving Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping. The two leaders were seen shaking hands during the summit, adding to the series of closely watched diplomatic moments.

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Modi-Putin Meeting

The interaction between Sharif and Putin also came against the backdrop of India’s engagement with Russia. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had held a bilateral meeting with Putin a day earlier on the sidelines of the summit. The discussions between the two leaders focused on strengthening bilateral ties and cooperation at a time when global geopolitical developments continue to reshape international relationships.

Modi Meets Iranian President

Modi also held talks with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian during the summit. Their meeting added another important dimension to India’s diplomatic engagement at the gathering, particularly as regional connectivity, trade and security remain key issues for participating countries.

SCO Summit Brings Leaders Together

The SCO Summit brought together leaders from 10 member states, including India, China, Russia and Pakistan. The meeting is taking place amid changing geopolitical equations and growing attention on regional security, connectivity and economic cooperation. While formal meetings and agreements remain the main focus of the summit, brief interactions between world leaders often attract considerable public attention. Sharif’s short exchange with Putin became one such moment, with the video generating interest as observers followed the diplomatic developments at the summit.

Also Read: How Rs 7.4 Crore Currency Notes Allegedly Get Replaced With Fake Notes At PNB Saharanpur; What Does The Investigation Reveal?

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Shehbaz Sharif Approaches Putin As Russian President Walks Away At SCO Summit; Then This Happens
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Shehbaz Sharif Approaches Putin As Russian President Walks Away At SCO Summit; Then This Happens

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Shehbaz Sharif Approaches Putin As Russian President Walks Away At SCO Summit; Then This Happens
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