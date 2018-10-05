PMLN chief Shehbaz Sharif was arrested by the NAB on Friday in the Saaf Pani corruption scandal. Shehbaz, the brother of tainted former Pakistan PM Nawaz Sharif, was held by the bureau after he failed to satisfy them during the investigation of the scandal.

Former Punjab Chief Minister and Pakistan Mulsim League – Nawaz (PMLN) chief Shehbaz Sharif on Friday was arrested by the National Accountability Bureau after being found guilty in Saaf Pani (clean water) corruption scandal. Shehbaz, who is the brother of Pakistan’s former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, was summoned by the NAB on Wednesday for investigations in the scandal. According to reports, Shehbaz failed to satisfy the probing team of the bureau during the investigation and was ultimately arrested.

Shehbaz Sharif, who recently lost the Pakistan General elections to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and Prime Minister Imran Khan, has been accused of providing illegal contracts to the Saaf Pani company. Saaf Pani company is one of the 56 public limited companies which PMLN created in Pakistan’s Punjab after assuming power in the province in 2013.

Reportedly, the NAB quizzed Shehbaz Sharif regarding a tender awarded to a private consultancy company for a survey of the Saaf Pani company. The bureau has claimed that the company did not conduct any kind of survey but was nevertheless provided with a lucrative sum of Rs 1.5 billion.

The NAB acted swiftly and detained Waseem Waseem Ajmal Chaudhary, a former chief executive officer (CEO) of the Saaf Pani Company and the secretary P&D. It was reported that Chaudhary had approved a payment of Rs 24.7 million to the management of Ali and Fatima Developers Private Limited as office rents for the Saaf Pani Company.

Earlier in June this year, the National Accountability Bureau had nabbed Qamarul Islam Raja, a PMLN leader from Rawalpindi, on charges of providing fraudulent documents and awarding tenders of 84 water filtration plant at astronomical prices. The PMLN leader benefitted massively while the national treasury of Pakistan took a huge hit.

