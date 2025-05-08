Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, on Thursday, expressed gratitude to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan for standing in solidarity with Pakistan following reported missile attacks allegedly carried out by India.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Sharif stated that he had spoken to President Erdoğan and thanked him for Türkiye’s continued support during what he described as a “critical period.” He mentioned the prayers offered by Turkish citizens for those who were “martyred” in the strikes, calling the attack treacherous.

Sevgili kardeşim Cumhurbaşkanı Recep Tayyip Erdoğan ile konuştum ve bu kritik dönemde Pakistan'la gösterdiği dayanışma ve destek için kendisine teşekkür ettim. Türk kardeşlerimizin, Hindistan tarafından gerçekleştirilen dünkü hain füze saldırılarında şehit olanlara ettikleri… https://t.co/14WyHXwsAu — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) May 8, 2025

The Pakistani premier also highlighted the role of the country’s armed forces, claiming they had responded with “courage and professional superiority” to defend national sovereignty. He further noted that Pakistan remains committed to protecting its territorial integrity at all costs.

Sharif appreciated Ankara’s diplomatic outreach and its efforts aimed at de-escalating tensions in South Asia, reiterating Pakistan’s gratitude towards Türkiye’s calls for peace.

