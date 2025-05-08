Home
Thursday, May 8, 2025
Live Tv
Shehbaz Sharif Thanks Erdogan For Turkiye’s Support Amid India’s Operation Sindoor

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, on Thursday, expressed gratitude to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan for standing in solidarity with Pakistan following reported missile attacks allegedly carried out by India.

Shehbaz Sharif Thanks Erdogan For Turkiye's Support Amid India's Operation Sindoor


Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, on Thursday, expressed gratitude to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan for standing in solidarity with Pakistan following reported missile attacks allegedly carried out by India.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Sharif stated that he had spoken to President Erdoğan and thanked him for Türkiye’s continued support during what he described as a “critical period.” He mentioned the prayers offered by Turkish citizens for those who were “martyred” in the strikes, calling the attack treacherous.

The Pakistani premier also highlighted the role of the country’s armed forces, claiming they had responded with “courage and professional superiority” to defend national sovereignty. He further noted that Pakistan remains committed to protecting its territorial integrity at all costs.

Sharif appreciated Ankara’s diplomatic outreach and its efforts aimed at de-escalating tensions in South Asia, reiterating Pakistan’s gratitude towards Türkiye’s calls for peace.

Must Read: Pakistani Handles Spreading Old Videos Spreading Misinformation On Iran-Israel Tensions And Amritsar Falsehoods

