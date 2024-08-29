Sheikh Hasina Faces 75th Legal Challenge Amid Ongoing Protests in Bangladesh

Bangladesh's deposed Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is now facing a total of 75 legal cases as four new cases have been filed.

Recent Developments in Legal Proceedings

On Tuesday, three new cases were lodged with courts in Dhaka. Additionally, a separate murder case was filed in Bogura two days earlier. This brings the total number of cases against the 76-year-old Hasina to 75, encompassing various serious charges.

The newly filed cases include:

Three cases in Dhaka: These involve allegations related to the deaths of a grocery shop owner and a 14-year-old during the quota reform protests. The complaints were lodged by the victims’ families, with additional cases concerning the attempted murder of a lawyer during the same period.

One case in Bogura: This murder case pertains to the killing of a 35-year-old man, shot dead on August 4, just before Hasina’s ouster. The complaint involves Hasina, three local journalists, and 130 others.

Details of the Charges

The 75 cases against Hasina cover a range of accusations, including:

63 murder charges

Seven allegations of crimes against humanity and genocide

Three charges of abduction

Two other charges

The latest charges include the death of a grocery shop owner during the quota reform movement in Dhaka on July 19. The victim’s father filed the murder case, which has been registered by the court of Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Md Tofazzal Hossain, who directed Khilgaon Police Station to process it as a first information report (FIR). Additionally, another FIR was requested concerning the death of a 14-year-old on the same day.

Political and Social Context

Sheikh Hasina’s resignation and subsequent flight to India on August 5 followed unprecedented student-led protests against her government over a contentious quota system in jobs. These protests led to significant violence, resulting in over 230 deaths across Bangladesh and pushing the total death toll beyond 600 since the protests began in mid-July.

Following Hasina’s departure, an interim government has taken charge, with Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus appointed as Chief Adviser.