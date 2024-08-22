Sheikh Hasina Faces New Challenges As Bangladesh Cancels Diplomatic Passports

In a significant move that could intensify the challenges for ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Bangladesh’s interim government has revoked all diplomatic passports, including one held by the 76-year-old leader of the Awami League. This decision comes as Hasina faces multiple legal charges in Bangladesh related to recent anti-quota protests.

Hasina, who fled to India on August 5 aboard a military aircraft, is currently residing in a safe house while she seeks asylum in a third country. She faces 31 legal cases, including 26 murder charges, four cases of crimes against humanity and genocide, and one charge of abduction.

The main opposition party in Bangladesh, the BNP, has urged India to extradite Hasina to face trial. BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir made this appeal on Wednesday in Dhaka, asserting that the extradition treaty between Bangladesh and India should be invoked for individuals facing such serious charges.

The extradition treaty between the two countries obliges them to hand over individuals wanted for “extraditable crimes,” including serious offenses punishable by a minimum of one year in jail. The BNP argues that Hasina’s murder and extortion cases fall into this category. However, the treaty does not cover cases deemed “political in nature,” which could potentially exclude Hasina’s case from extradition under certain conditions.

Experts suggest that India could refuse to extradite Hasina by citing Article 8 of the treaty, which allows for the denial of requests not made in good faith or in the interests of justice.

The unrest in Bangladesh, triggered by the collapse of Hasina’s government, has been severe, with over 230 deaths reported in the ensuing violence. The total death toll has exceeded 600 since protests began in mid-July. The interim government, now led by 84-year-old Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus as Chief Adviser, has taken over following the fall of Hasina’s administration.

