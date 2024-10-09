Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, October 10, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Shigeru Ishiba Dissolves Parliament As Japan Prepares For Elections

Capitalizing on a favorable political environment and a fragmented opposition, Ishiba aims to secure a mandate for his scandal-embroiled party.

Shigeru Ishiba Dissolves Parliament As Japan Prepares For Elections

The Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba announced the dissolution of parliament on Wednesday, setting the stage for snap elections scheduled for October 27. Capitalizing on a favorable political environment and a fragmented opposition, Ishiba aims to secure a mandate for his scandal-embroiled party, the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP).

The LDP has maintained a near-continuous grip on power in Japan for decades, albeit with frequent leadership changes. Despite being newly appointed as prime minister just last week, Ishiba seeks to strengthen his authority to implement crucial policies. These include increased defense spending and initiatives to support economically disadvantaged regions grappling with Japan’s demographic challenges.

“We want to face this election fairly and sincerely, so as for this government to obtain (public) trust,” Ishiba stated during a press conference on Wednesday. His call for early elections reflects an urgent desire to consolidate his leadership while enjoying the early support typical of a new prime minister.

As the prime minister’s office formally dissolved parliament, the speaker read out a letter adorned with the emperor’s seal, marking the occasion as lawmakers rallied with the traditional cheer of “banzai.”

Public Sentiment Shifts

The previous administration under Fumio Kishida faced significant public dissatisfaction, leading to record-low approval ratings due to a slush fund scandal and rising costs of living. In stark contrast, recent polls indicated that Ishiba’s cabinet has garnered approval ratings between 45-50%, significantly higher than the 20-30% ratings achieved by Kishida’s government in its final month.

Political analysts believe that Ishiba, who describes himself as a “defense geek” and is known for his criticisms of the LDP establishment, may revitalize the party’s image and attract younger voters. Yu Uchiyama, a political science professor at the University of Tokyo, suggested that the timing of the snap election allows Ishiba to leverage his “honeymoon” period while his popularity is at its peak.

Facing Opposition

While the dissolution of parliament is seen as a strategic advantage, critics argue that it contradicts Ishiba’s earlier promises to engage with the opposition constructively. Voters may perceive this decision as a capitulation to internal pressures within the party for political gain. Uchiyama noted, “Some voters saw it as a disappointing sign that he had ‘yielded to the pressure within his party’ to dissolve parliament.”

In response to the recent political funding scandal, Ishiba declared that the LDP would not endorse certain disgraced members in the upcoming elections, aiming to restore public trust and present a “strict” leadership style.

Addressing Regional Security And Demographic Challenges

Ishiba has expressed concerns about regional security threats, advocating for a military alliance in Asia reminiscent of NATO. He described the current security landscape as “the most severe since the end of World War II” and warned, “Today’s Ukraine could be tomorrow’s East Asia.”

Additionally, Ishiba is prioritizing Japan‘s demographic crisis, labeling it a “quiet emergency.” He pledged to introduce measures that support families, such as flexible working hours and promised to stimulate the economy while addressing deflation.

On the political front, the main opposition party, the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, aims to differentiate itself from the LDP by promoting diversity initiatives, including the legalization of same-sex marriage and the option for married couples to retain separate surnames.

MUST READ: Hurricane Milton Reaches Catastrophic Category 5 as Florida Braces for Impact

Filed under

Japan Latest world news Shigeru Ishiba World news

Also Read

Hurricane Milton Sparks Wild Conspiracy Theories: What’s The Truth?

Hurricane Milton Sparks Wild Conspiracy Theories: What’s The Truth?

Harris Campaign Amasses $1 Billion Fundraising Milestone Since Nomination, Sources Reveal

Harris Campaign Amasses $1 Billion Fundraising Milestone Since Nomination, Sources Reveal

From Tetley To Jaguar: Celebrating Ratan Tata’s Landmark Deals At Tata Group

From Tetley To Jaguar: Celebrating Ratan Tata’s Landmark Deals At Tata Group

Who Is Jimmy Tata? Ratan Tata’s Younger Brother Lives In A 2BHK Flat With No Mobile Phone

Who Is Jimmy Tata? Ratan Tata’s Younger Brother Lives In A 2BHK Flat With No...

Ratan Tata: The Beloved Titan Behind India’s Industrial Revolution

Ratan Tata: The Beloved Titan Behind India’s Industrial Revolution

Entertainment

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: Vidya Balan Thrilled To Join The Franchise After 17 Years

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: Vidya Balan Thrilled To Join The Franchise After 17 Years

The Office Star Jenna Fischer Reveals She Had Triple Positive Breast Cancer- Know Its Symptoms And Treatment

The Office Star Jenna Fischer Reveals She Had Triple Positive Breast Cancer- Know Its Symptoms

Will Robert Downey Jr.’s Doctor Doom Reunite With Tom Holland In Spider-Man 4?

Will Robert Downey Jr.’s Doctor Doom Reunite With Tom Holland In Spider-Man 4?

Madhuri Dixit Sends Special Video Message To ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ Traiker Release

Madhuri Dixit Sends Special Video Message To ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ Traiker Release

How Did TP Madhavan Die? Iconic Malayalam Actor Passes Away At 88

How Did TP Madhavan Die? Iconic Malayalam Actor Passes Away At 88

Lifestyle

India’s Hidden Mountain Gems: Discover Some Offbeat Destinations for Your Next Getaway

India’s Hidden Mountain Gems: Discover Some Offbeat Destinations for Your Next Getaway

What is Cuffing Season? 6 Gen Z Dating Terms That You Must Know

What is Cuffing Season? 6 Gen Z Dating Terms That You Must Know

Dealing With Your Mental Health? 10 Yoga Poses to Instantly Improve Mental Health

Dealing With Your Mental Health? 10 Yoga Poses to Instantly Improve Mental Health

Navratri 2024: Worshipping Maa Kushmanda, Its Significance & Puja Vidhi Explained

Navratri 2024: Worshipping Maa Kushmanda, Its Significance & Puja Vidhi Explained

Navratri 2024: Worshipping Maa Chandraghanta, Its Significance Explained, Check Shubh Muhurat

Navratri 2024: Worshipping Maa Chandraghanta, Its Significance Explained, Check Shubh Muhurat

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox