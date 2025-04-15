Israeli ministers have intensified their attacks on Shin Bet's head, Ronen Bar, accusing him of launching politically motivated investigations following the arrest of a Shin Bet agent suspected of leaking classified information. The fallout from this controversy, fueled by allegations of government corruption and the ongoing Gaza war, has deepened divisions within Israel's political leadership.

Israel’s political landscape is becoming increasingly tense as ministers intensify their attacks on the head of the country’s security agency, Shin Bet, Ronen Bar. The latest accusations claim that Bar has undermined the government by initiating a politically motivated investigation into a Shin Bet agent.

Arrest of Shin Bet Agent Sparks Tensions

The controversy began last Wednesday, when an unnamed Shin Bet agent was arrested on suspicion of security-related offenses. Police allege that the agent exploited his position and access to Shin Bet systems to leak classified information to unauthorized individuals on several occasions.

Shin Bet, Israel’s national security service, is comparable to the US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and plays a critical role in safeguarding the country’s security. The agent’s arrest has deepened an already bitter feud between government members and Ronen Bar, the head of Shin Bet, who has announced plans to resign in the coming weeks.

Shin Bet Head Accused of Politically Motivated Investigations

Ministers within Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government have sharply criticized Bar, accusing him of orchestrating politically motivated investigations aimed at discrediting the government. The tension has been exacerbated following the QatarGate affair, which involved two close associates of Netanyahu.

In a statement on Tuesday, Shin Bet confirmed the arrest and the ongoing investigation into the agent’s actions. The agency acknowledged that there has been a rise in leaks of classified information, with over 20 investigations into such leaks taking place during the ongoing Gaza conflict.

Netanyahu’s Loss of Confidence in Shin Bet Head Bar

Prime Minister Netanyahu has publicly stated that he has lost confidence in Bar. However, Bar has received support from the opposition, with some members of the public and political leaders expressing concern over the growing attacks on the head of Shin Bet.

The arrested agent’s lawyers claim that the information he passed on to a minister and two journalists was “of immense public importance” but did not endanger public safety. One of the recipients of the leaked information, Amichai Chikli, Israel’s Minister for Diaspora Affairs and Combating Anti-Semitism, defended the agent, calling him a hero for exposing what he described as the government’s failures.

Chikli, in a statement, claimed the leaked information showed that Bar had been “obsessively spying on a sitting minister.” The minister further argued that the agent revealed that the parts of Shin Bet’s investigation into the outbreak of the Gaza war presented to the public were “false and distorted.”

“Israel has never had a Shin Bet chief as reckless, arrogant, and incompetent as Bar,” Chikli added.

Leaked Information on Gaza War Sparks Debate

The agent’s legal team insists that the information he provided paints a more nuanced picture of Shin Bet’s actions before the October 7 Hamas-led attack, which killed over 1,200 people and triggered the ongoing conflict in Gaza. According to the lawyers, the leaked information contradicts the official narrative about Shin Bet’s conduct in the lead-up to the attack.

Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich described the events surrounding the agent’s arrest as a “real regime coup.” He further accused Bar of using Shin Bet’s intelligence tools as weapons against politicians and journalists who opposed him.

Despite the government’s vote to dismiss Bar late last month, Israel’s Supreme Court intervened, freezing the decision. The court’s action came after the Attorney General argued that Bar’s firing could not proceed without approval from a special committee.

Opposition Defends Shin Bet Chief

The Likud party, led by Netanyahu, has framed the arrested agent as a whistleblower, claiming that the individual exposed how Bar had turned parts of Shin Bet into a “private militia of the deep state.” The party also accused Bar of collaborating with Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara, another figure who has drawn the ire of right-wing factions.

Israel’s opposition leader, Yair Lapid, has come to Bar’s defense, calling the attacks on him a “dangerous bloodbath” for both Bar and the Shin Bet agents who protect the country’s security. Lapid criticized the Israeli government, stating that it was “a government of criminals” that attacks investigators working to expose state security offenses.

Lapid’s sentiments were echoed by Yair Golan, the leader of the left-wing Democrats party. Golan accused Netanyahu of attempting to dismiss Bar in order to cover up the QatarGate scandal, which has implicated two of Netanyahu’s close allies. “When Netanyahu gets in trouble with Qatar, he tries to fire the investigator,” Golan stated. “He will do everything to save himself and his mouthpieces. Netanyahu is dangerous to Israel.”

The Shadow of QatarGate

The QatarGate affair, which involves allegations that Netanyahu’s associates received money from Qatar in exchange for promoting a favorable media portrayal of the country, has further fueled the political crisis. Critics argue that Netanyahu’s push to dismiss Bar is closely linked to his attempts to shield himself and his associates from the growing scandal.

